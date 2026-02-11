Pitt Drops Fourth Straight as No. 4 Duke Pulls Away with 70-54 Win

PITTSBURGH — As Pitt looked to snap a three-game losing streak, it welcomed the nation’s fourth-ranked team in the Duke Blue Devils to the Petersen Events Center just days following its second setback of the season with a heartbreaking defeat against rival North Carolina.

Pitt stuck with Duke for a large portion of the night and trailed by nine with four minutes remaining, but the Blue Devils pulled away down the stretch for a 70-54 victory Tuesday.

Duke’s (22-2, 11-1 ACC) presence down low was too much for the undersized Panthers (9-16, 2-10 ACC) as the Blue Devils scored 36 points in the paint and held a 37-23 rebounding advantage. All of that came without Duke’s starting 6-foot-11 center Patrick Ngongba II, who missed the game with injury.

Cameron Boozer, the ACC’s leading scorer, recorded his 13th double-double of the season. The 6-9 freshman and projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft posted 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Evans led all scorers with 21 points as he knocked down five triples. The Blue Devils shot 54.9 percent (28-of-51) from the field and 39.1 percent (9-of-23) from three.

Pitt was without its leading scorer in Brandin Cummings, who missed his third consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Freshman Roman Siulepa led Pitt with 19 points, while Barry Dunning Jr. scored 17. The duo combined for seven 3-pointers.

The Panthers shot 38.9 percent (21-of-54) from the field and 27.3 percent (9-of-33) from three. Pitt’s defense collected 11 steals, but only turned it into 10 points.

Pitt could not afford a slow start against Boozer and the Blue Devils as the Panthers prevented one and delivered early with a 7-0 run. It was capped off with an Omari Witherspoon that led to a Dunning breakaway slam. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer subsequently called a timeout.

Even as Duke responded with its own 9-0 run with a mid-range jumper and triple from Evans and layups from Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia, the Panthers kept their composure.

With a lengthy Duke interior defense, Pitt leaned on its 3-point shooting throughout the first half. Siulepa knocked down three triples, while Dunning added three of his own. Dunning’s third trey of the night gave Pitt a 29-28 lead with 2:32 to go in the half.

While Pitt turned to its 3-point shooting in the first half, Duke struggled from beyond the arc, going 1-of-8 up until the final minute of the half. Duke pushed the ball inside and managed 24 points in the paint and came up with an 18-11 rebounding advantage in the first.

Pitt kept up the pace with Duke until the final two minutes when the Blue Devils went on a 7-0 run. Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster finished off buckets in the paint, while Darren Harris knocked down Duke’s second triple of the night to make it 35-29 at the break.

The scoreless drought that began at the end of the first half for Pitt continued into the second. A Boozer straightaway 3-pointer led to a Jeff Capel timeout just over three minutes into the half.

Pitt received the necessary defensive stops, but the offense could not capitalize. The rather strong 3-point shooting from the first half dissipated as Pitt missed nine of its first 10 threes in the second half.

Evans canned his fourth triple of the night to give Duke its largest lead, 56-42, with 6:21 remaining. Pitt brought the game within nine points at the 4:33 mark as Siulepa finished off an and-one play.

A Duke 8-0 burst with triples from Foster and Evans put any thoughts of a late-game comeback to rest.

Pitt hits the road on Saturday to take on the 11th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. Tip is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Dean Smith Center.