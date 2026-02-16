Pitt, Duquesne, Robert Morris Programs Heading in Different Directions

Four weeks from today, millions from around the country will start the yearly tradition of filling out their March Madness brackets.



While Pitt fans will have to wait at least another year to enjoy the excitement of postseason basketball, Duquesne and Robert Morris fans still have a reason for hope.



Pitt in enduring a nightmare of a season as they currently find themselves tied for last place with Georgia Tech in the ACC. The Panthers are currently 2-11 in conference and 9-17 overall.



Things are at rock bottom for the Pitt basketball program as they’ve going to finish the season with one of the programs worst overall records in the last 50+ years.



Since Jamie Dixon left the program 10 years ago, Pitt has only qualified for the NCAA Tournament once after making it 11 of the 13 years Dixon was head coach.



PITT BASKETBALL’S FEWEST WINS SINCE 1970:

1976-77: 6-21

2017-18: 8-24

This season: 9-17

1994-95: 10-18

1995-96: 10-17

1997-98: 11-16

1989-90: 12-17



While things are less than ideal for Pitt basketball, the same can’t be said for both Duquesne and Robert Morris.



Dru Joyce’s Dukes have won 4 in a row and 6 of their last 8 games. Duquesne currently is tied for 4th place in the Atlantic-10 and are battling for the double-bye in the conference tournament.



The Dukes overall record is 15-10 and with at least 7 games remaining, they have a shot at a 20-win season, something that’s only been done 5 times in the last 46 years of their program.



The arrow is also pointing up for Andy Toole and the Robert Morris program. Following last night’s 93-69 dismantling of 2nd place Oakland, RMU is tied for 3rd place in the Horizon Conference. Currently, the Colonials sit with a record of 10-7 (conference) and 18-10 overall.



After finishing last season 26-9 and making the NCAA Tournament, it looks as though Robert Morris will have back-back 20-win seasons, something they haven’t accomplished since the 2013-14 and 2014-seasons.



Even if it isn’t the NCAA Tournament, if both Duquesne and Robert Morris can pile up more wins, both could have a chance to play in one of college basketball’s postseason tournaments.



While it’s impossible to compare these teams because of the different level of competition they face in their respective conferences, here’s where Pitt, Duquesne and Robert Morris stand in the last Ken Pomp Ratings.



KEN POMP RATINGS

Duquesne- #109

Pitt- #110

Robert Morris- #170



















