Pitt-East Carolina Preview: Betting Odds, Notes & More

The 2025 Pitt Panthers are set to conclude their season against the East Carolina Pirates Saturday in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.

Pitt and East Carolina both enter the matchup with 8-4 records and looking to clinch a ninth win. Pitt is going for its third ninth-win season in five years. ECU is searching for its first nine-win campaign since 2013.

The Panthers and Pirates are meeting for the first time since 1992 when East Carolina won 37-31. Pitt and ECU have split the overall series 2-2.

Pitt Outlook

After starting the year 2-2, Pitt went on a five-game win streak with true freshman Mason Heintschel taking over the starting quarterback role. Heintschel and the Panthers were in the thick of the ACC race before falling to Miami in the regular-season finale, 38-7.

Heintschel tossed an early touchdown pass against the Hurricanes to tight end Justin Holmes before the Panthers were shutout the rest of the way. Miami’s offense totaled 416 yards, while limiting the Panthers to 30 rushing yards.

Pitt’s success on offense this season has come largely through the air, averaging 274.8 yards per came, which ranks 19th in the nation.

Heintschel has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,098 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Panthers’ top receiving target this season is Kenny Johnson, who has hauled in 48 passes for 695 yards and five touchdowns. Raphael Williams has caught 46 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns.

Pitt’s running back room took a hit to its depth chart prior to the bowl with senior Desmond Reid declaring for the NFL Draft and opting out, while backup Juelz Goff will enter the transfer portal.

That means Ja’Kyrian Turner will take over the primary running back duties. The true freshman led Pitt this season with 652 rushing years and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Kyle Louis, a 2024 All-American, has declared for the draft and opted out of the bowl game. Redshirt freshman Cameron Lindsey will start in his place.

Pitt has held onto 20 of its 22 starters on offense and defense entering the ECU matchup.

Fellow outside linebacker Rasheem Biles has led the Panthers with 85 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss to go along with 2.5 sacks and two pick-sixes. Middle linebacker Braylan Lovelace has added 76 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Pitt’s run defense has limited teams to 97 yards per game — ninth in the nation. The Panthers have also racked up 7.3 tackles for loss, which comes in at sixth in the FBS.

East Carolina

HEAD COACH

Blake Harrell (1st)

Blake Harrell was named the East Carolina head coach back on Nov. 27 of 2024 after serving as the interim head coach for a majority of the 2024 campaign. Since taking over the head coaching duties, Harrell is 13-5 with an 8-4 regular season mark in 2025.

Harrell arrived at East Carolina in 2020 and served as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

Harrell and East Carolina are familiar with the Military Bowl after defeating NC State last season in Annapolis, 26-21.

East Carolina Preview

East Carolina went 6-2 this season in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play. The Pirates’ nonconference losses came against NC State (24-17) to open the season and against BYU, 34-13.

The Pirates closed out the regular season with a dominant 42-3 win over Florida Atlantic. ECU racked up 524 yards of offense and 266 yards on the ground. Running back Marlon Gunn Jr. totaled 130 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Starting quarterback Katin Houser, who threw for 3,300 yards and 19 touchdowns, made his intentions known to enter the transfer portal and will not play Saturday.

Sixth-year Mike Wright Jr. and true freshman Chaston Ditta are both expected to play at quarterback Saturday for East Carolina.

Top running back London Montgomery, No. 2 wide receiver Yannick Smith and No. 2 tight end Jayvontay Conner have also opted out for the bowl.

Gunn is expected to lead the running back room after rushing for 532 yards and six scores during the regular season. Wide receiver Anthony Smith paced his room with 897 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

East Carolina has lost both its offensive and defensive coordinators. OC John David Baker was hired at Ole Miss, while DC Josh Aldridge left for South Florida.

This season, ECU’s offense averaged 31.5 point per game, good for 25th nationally, and allowed 21.9 points per game, which ranked 36th in the country.

An offensive coordinator replacement has already been named with Jordan Davis taking over that role. Davis spent the past three seasons at North Texas as the OC and wide receivers coach. The Pirates have yet to find a replacement for its DC.

Defensively, safety Ja’Marley Riddle leads the Pirates with 70 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions. Linebacker DJ Johnson is second on the team with 54 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

East Carolina’s run defense ranks 29th in the FBS with 120.2 yards allowed per game. The Pirates rank above Pitt with 7.8 tackles for loss per game.

Spread

Pitt is a 10.5-point favorite, according to Bet MGM. Pitt is -110 on the money line and the over/under is set at 53.5.

Game Time

Pitt and East Carolina is set to kick off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. EST at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

TV

Pitt vs. East Carolina can be found on ESPN with Jay Alter (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Madison Fitzpatrick (reporter) calling the game.

Radio

Pitt vs. East Carolina will be live on 93.7 The Fan as well with Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Pat Bostick (analyst) and Dorin Dickerson (sideline) Larry Richert (sideline) calling the action.