Pitt-Florida St. Preview: ACC Tournament Push, Storylines & More

The Pitt men’s basketball regular season is nearing a close, and it will be an intriguing week for the program.

First and foremost, Pitt is holding onto the final spot in the ACC Tournament field entering Wednesday, and there’s no room for error. If Pitt wins its final two games, it will advance to postseason play. Notre Dame is tied in the standings with a 4-12 record, but Pitt has the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Fighting Irish finish with Stanford and Boston College, a team that sits below Pitt and defeated the Panthers back in January.

Secondly, and more significantly, will Wednesday be the final home game that Jeff Capel coaches the Pitt program? An 11-18 record and potentially missing the ACC Tournament has put Capel under scrutiny in Year 8. There’s a growing possibility that Pitt may move on from Capel after this season.

Pitt’s matchup against Florida State also marks senior day for the Panthers as the program will recognize Damarco Minor, Barry Dunning Jr. and Cameron Corhen. Corhen will spend his senior night facing his former team in Florida State, where he spent the first two years of his career.

Wednesday’s matchup will tip off at 9:00 p.m. from the Petersen Events Center on the ACC Network.

Pitt Outlook

During the most important stretch of the season, Pitt has won two of its last three games to put itself in a manageable position to at least clinch an ACC Tournament berth.

The last time Pitt was home, it defeated Notre Dame, 73-68. The Panthers then went on a two-game West Coast swing that began with a loss at Stanford, 75-67. The Panthers played rather well in that game with a two-point halftime lead, while shooting 49 percent overall from the field and 39.1 percent from three. However, freshman standout Ebuka Okorie caught fire in the second half to single-handily beat Pitt with a game-high 34 points.

Pitt’s tougher opponent of the roadtrip came with the California Golden Bears, who was considered the first team out of the March Madness picture. The Panthers generated a complete effort on the way to an impressive 72-56 win.

The Panthers shot 46.4 percent from the field and knocked down seven triples with Nojus Indrusaitis responsible for four of those. He tied Corhen for a team-high 16 points on the day. Dunning had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Minor scored 13. Pitt recorded 11 steals that helped culminate in 18 points off turnovers.

Corhen paces the Panthers on the season with 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Pitt’s second-leading scorer Brandin Cummings is out for the season after undergoing an ankle procedure.

Dunning is averaging 11.9 points per game, while shooting 31.8 percent from three with 47 makes from deep. Roman Siulepa is also in double figures with 10.4 points per game. Minor has hit a team-high 52 3-pointers.

On the season, Pitt is averaging 70.0 points per game, which is second-to-last in the ACC. It allows 71.2 points, which is seventh in conference. The Panthers allow the worst opponent field-goal percentage at 45.8 percent, while shooting 43.7 percent themselves. Pitt has shot 33.7 percent from three.

Pitt has been one of the better teams on the offensive glass this season with 11.7 rebounds per game in that department. The Panthers have a +2.2 rebounding margin.

Florida State

HEAD COACH

Luke Loucks (1st)

Florida State hired Luke Loucks ahead of the 2025-26 season to replace longtime head coach Leonard Hamilton. A former FSU player, Loucks returned to Tallahassee after working in the National Basketball Association.

Loucks spent the last three years withe Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach. Prior to that, he was with the Phoenix Suns in a basketball strategy and personnel evaluation role. He began his coaching career with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 as a film and player development intern and stayed with the organization until 2022.

At FSU, Loucks helped lead the Seminoles to NCAA Tournament appearances in all four seasons. He graduated in 2012.

FLORIDA STATE PREVIEW

Florida State has exceeded its expectations this season after being selected as the No. 15 team in the ACC Preseason Poll. The Seminoles are currently 10th in the ACC standings with an 8-8 record and 15-14 overall mark.

FSU has won four of its last last five games with three of those victories coming on the road. It’s loss came against in-state rival Miami, 83-73.

Most recently, Florida State dispatched Georgia Tech, 80-71, in Atlanta. The Seminoles shot 45 percent from the field and sank 7-of-26 (26.9%) 3-point attempts. FSU found most of its success in the paint with 38 points to go along with 17 fastbreak points.

Florida State controlled the glass with a 44-34 advantage in rebounds, including 18 offensive rebounds, which translated to 18 second-chance points.

Senior guard Robert McCray V poured in 20 points, including three triples. 6-8 freshman Thomas Bassong added a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Chauncey Wiggins scored 12.

Florida State likes to lengthen the bench with nine players that average at least 14 minutes per game. Three of those score double figures. McCray leads the way with 15.6 points per game, while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. He is third in the ACC with 5.9 assists per game, but turns the ball over a league-worst 3.7 times per outing.

Wiggins, a 6-10 forward, adds 12.5 points per game and has a team-high 57 made threes. Senior guard Lajae Jones scored 11.9 points per game, while leading the Seminoles with 5.8 rebounds per game. Four other Seminoles average over six points per game.

Florida State scores 79.7 points per game, while allowing 77.6 point per night, which is 17th in the ACC. The Seminoles have the second-lowest field-goal percentage in the league at 42.9 percent and 3-point percentage at 31.7 percent. Despite the low percentage, FSU still averages 10.1 made threes per game, which is 31st nationally. It attempts the 10th-most threes in the nation.

Pitt-Florida State Rankings

Florida State enters the day as the 77th-ranked team in the NET. Pitt is No. 110. This a Quad 3 opportunity for Pitt and Quad 2 game for Florida State.

According to Kenpom.com, Florida State is No. 72. Pitt is 100th.

Spread

Pitt is a 1.5-point home underdog against FSU, according to BetMGM. Pitt is +110 on the Money Line and the over/under is set at 144.5 points.

TV

Pitt vs. Florida State will be shown on the ACC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Eric Devendorf (analyst) on the call.

Radio

Pitt vs. Florida State will be live on 93.7 The Fan as well with Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) and Curtis Aiken (analyst) calling the action.