Pitt Football Adding New Director of Player Personnel

Pitt football is adding another new member to its support staff for the 2026 season.

Casey Wasserman is joining the Panthers as the Director of Player Personnel, he announced via X.

Wasserman, a Southlake, Texas native, joins the Pitt program after serving as the Coordinator of Scouting for head coach Mike Locksley’s staff at Maryland from 2024-25.

“I’d like to thank Coach Locksley for giving me my first chance in the Player Personnel industry,” Wasserman wrote on X. “I will forever be grateful to him. Now, I am happy to say I have accepted a role as the Director of Player Personnel at the University of Pittsburgh.”

I'd like to thank Coach Locksley for giving me my first chance in the Player Personnel industry. I will forever be grateful to him. Now, I am happy to say I have accepted a role as the Director of Player Personnel at the University of Pittsburgh

Wasserman began his work in football within the National Football League. He worked for the Tennessee Titans as Coordinator, Corporate Partnerships from 2022-24.

Pitt’s Director of Player Personnel is a scouting position that evaluates players that enter the portal from other programs. Most recently, Sam Kukura held the role for Pitt in 2025 before taking a job at Gilmour Academy as the associate athletic director. Before him, Alex Kline held the role for Pitt.

Wasserman played Division I lacrosse at Towson from 2018-21. He then spent a grad season at Utah, where he earned his master’s degree in finance. Wasserman attended Grapevine Faith High School.

Along with Wasserman, Pitt has also added Minnesota’s Malik Hollings as a defensive line assistant and Mike Priefer Jr. as a special teams assistant in the recent weeks.