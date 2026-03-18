Pitt Football Announces 2026 Pro Day Date, Expected Participants

With the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh just over a month away, Pitt football is gearing up for another sizable pro day to showcase the program’s draft prospects.

The Pitt program announced that its pro day will take place on Thursday, March 26 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with workouts starting at 10 a.m.

Pitt listed 15 expected participants for the event with seven players on offense, seven on defense and a punter.

Linebacker Kyle Louis and running back Desmond Reid are the headliners of the day after both attended the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Ind. back in February.

The additional offensive participants include tight end Justin Holmes, tight end Jake Overman, offensive tackle Jeff Persi, wide receiver Deuce Spann, wide receiver Raphael Williams and running back Jalynn Williams. Defensively, safety Kavir Bains-Marquez, safety Javon McIntyre, cornerback Rashad Battle, cornerback Tamon Lynum, defensive end Blaine Spires and defensive end Joey Zelinsky will all participate. Punter Caleb Junko will also go through testing.

Louis decided to forgo is final year of eligibility to pursue the draft and is considered a day-two pick. The 6-foot, 220-pound athlete is projecting as a cover safety on most defenses.

At the combine, Louis, a 2024 First-Team All-American, posted an official 4.53 40-yard dash with a 1.58-second split. He recorded a 6.97-second time in the three-cone drill and a 4.26-second 20-yard shuttle. He then posted a 39.5-inch vertical jump and 10-9 broad jump.

While Reid attended the combine and participated in team and media interviews, he did not partake in any on-field testing. He measured at 5-foot-6, 174 pounds. The senior played the last two seasons at Pitt after transferring from Western Carolina and became an all-purpose weapon for the Panthers. Reid missed six games in 2025 with lingering injuries, including to his ankle. Reid projects as an undrafted free agent in the NFL.

During the pro day event, players will conduct the 225-pound bench press test, individual measurements, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, three-cone drill and individual position skill work.

Pittsburgh Sports Now will have a further in depth look at all of Pitt’s pro day participants in the coming week ahead of the event.