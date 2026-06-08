Pitt Football Announces Enrollment of 10 Summer Additions

The Pitt football program has officially announced the summer enrollment of 10 student-athletes, including four scholarship players from the 2026 class.

Highly-rated four-star running back Damon Ferguson highlights the group after completing his high school career at Milford Mill Academy. The 5-11, 180-pound Ferguson was the No. 14 running back in the 2026 cycle.

Pitt welcomes another skill player in wide receiver Bryan Hamilton out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers also bring in a pair of offensive tackles in Mike van der Oord out of St. Ignatius in Ohio and Nick Howard from Pearland, Texas.

The six additional enrollees are walk-on athletes for the Panthers: quarterback Davin Friedman, kicker Carter Genchi, long snapper Alex Rudolph, wide receiver Jack Lesniewicz, offensive lineman Sean Franklin and offensive lineman Dylan Pitzer.

Full List of Pitt’s Summer Additions

Mike Van Der Oord | Freshman | OL | 6-7 | 300 | St. Ignatius | Westlake, OH Nick Howard | Freshman | OL | 6-5 | 285 | Pearland | Pearland, TX Carter Genchi | Freshman | PK | 5-10 | 155 | Hillgrove | Powder Springs, GA Damon Ferguson Jr. | Freshman | RB | 5-11 | 180 | Milford Mill Academy | Gwynn Oak, MD Bryan Hamilton | Freshman | WR | 5-11 | 165 | Gaither | Tampa, FL Davin Friedman | Freshman | QB | 6-3 | 195 | Cathedral Prep | Erie, PA Alex Rudolph | Freshman | LS | 5-9 | 180 | Edwardsburg | Edwardsburg, MI Sean Franklin | Freshman | OL | 6-6 | 290 | Mars | Mars, PA Jack Lesniewicz | Freshman | WR | 6-2 | 180 | Hinsdale Central | Hinsdale, IL Dylan Pitzer | Freshman | OL | 6-7 | 270 | Derry Area | Derry, PA