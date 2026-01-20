Pitt Football Announces Enrollment of 16 Scholarship Transfers

It was a busy few weeks to start the new year for Pitt football as it worked to secure its 2026 transfer portal class with the reinvented one-time portal window.

The portal has since closed, and Pitt has officially signed 16 scholarship transfers that have now enrolled at the university, the program announced Tuesday.

Pitt picked up a bevy of experienced players as all but two players have at least three years of collegiate experience.

Here are the 16 players that have enrolled at Pitt:

Offense

Netinho Olivieri | OL | 6-4, 305 | Newton, Mass. | Penn | 2026 Class: Graduate Senior

Keylen Davis | OL | 6-2, 315 | Indianapolis, Ind. | Akron | 2026 Class: Redshirt Senior

Carson Kent | TE | 6-4, 245 | Milton, Ga. | Oklahoma | 2026 Class: Redshirt Senior

Elijah Lagg | TE | 6-2, 245 | Mountain Home, Ark. | UAB | 2026 Class: Senior

Malik Knight | WR | 6-0, 180 | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Western Carolina | 2026 Class: Redshirt Senior

La’Vell Wright | RB | 5-11, 215 | Louisville, Ky. | Western Kentucky | 2026 Class: Sixth-year

Holden Geriner | QB | 6-3, 225 | Savannah, Ga. | Texas State | 2026 Class: Redshirt Senior

Defense

Kanye Thompson | CB | 5-9, 160 | McKeesport, Pa. | Slippery Rock | 2026 Class: Redshirt Senior

Raion Strader | CB | 6-0, 180 | Pittsburgh, Pa. | Auburn | 2026 Class: Senior

Jeremiah Warren | DL | 6-2, 315 | Belleville, Mich. | Illinois | 2026 Class: Redshirt Junior

DeMarco Ward | LB | 6-1, 215 | Duluth, Ga. | Memphis | 2026 Class: Redshirt Junior

Eliyt Nairne | DL | 6-0, 290 | Charlotte, N.C. | Tulane | 2026 Class: Redshirt Junior

Alex Sanford Jr. | LB | 6-0, 225 | Oxford, Miss. | Purdue | 2026 Class: Senior

Specialists

Gabe Russo | P | 6-0, 240 | Montgomery, Ala. | Idaho State | 2026 Class: Redshirt Junior

Justin Schmidt | LS | 6-0, 240 | Pittsburgh, Pa. | Purdue | 2026 Class: Redshirt Freshman

Sam Hunsaker | K | 5-9, 150 | Gilbert, Ariz. | Northern Arizona | 2026 Class: Junior

