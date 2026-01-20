Pitt Football Announces Enrollment of 16 Scholarship Transfers
It was a busy few weeks to start the new year for Pitt football as it worked to secure its 2026 transfer portal class with the reinvented one-time portal window.
The portal has since closed, and Pitt has officially signed 16 scholarship transfers that have now enrolled at the university, the program announced Tuesday.
Pitt picked up a bevy of experienced players as all but two players have at least three years of collegiate experience.
Here are the 16 players that have enrolled at Pitt:
Offense
Netinho Olivieri | OL | 6-4, 305 | Newton, Mass. | Penn | 2026 Class: Graduate Senior
Keylen Davis | OL | 6-2, 315 | Indianapolis, Ind. | Akron | 2026 Class: Redshirt Senior
Carson Kent | TE | 6-4, 245 | Milton, Ga. | Oklahoma | 2026 Class: Redshirt Senior
Elijah Lagg | TE | 6-2, 245 | Mountain Home, Ark. | UAB | 2026 Class: Senior
Malik Knight | WR | 6-0, 180 | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Western Carolina | 2026 Class: Redshirt Senior
La’Vell Wright | RB | 5-11, 215 | Louisville, Ky. | Western Kentucky | 2026 Class: Sixth-year
Holden Geriner | QB | 6-3, 225 | Savannah, Ga. | Texas State | 2026 Class: Redshirt Senior
READ: Pitt Portal Breakdown: Who Did the Panthers Add on Offense?
Defense
Kanye Thompson | CB | 5-9, 160 | McKeesport, Pa. | Slippery Rock | 2026 Class: Redshirt Senior
Raion Strader | CB | 6-0, 180 | Pittsburgh, Pa. | Auburn | 2026 Class: Senior
Jeremiah Warren | DL | 6-2, 315 | Belleville, Mich. | Illinois | 2026 Class: Redshirt Junior
DeMarco Ward | LB | 6-1, 215 | Duluth, Ga. | Memphis | 2026 Class: Redshirt Junior
Eliyt Nairne | DL | 6-0, 290 | Charlotte, N.C. | Tulane | 2026 Class: Redshirt Junior
Alex Sanford Jr. | LB | 6-0, 225 | Oxford, Miss. | Purdue | 2026 Class: Senior
Specialists
Gabe Russo | P | 6-0, 240 | Montgomery, Ala. | Idaho State | 2026 Class: Redshirt Junior
Justin Schmidt | LS | 6-0, 240 | Pittsburgh, Pa. | Purdue | 2026 Class: Redshirt Freshman
Sam Hunsaker | K | 5-9, 150 | Gilbert, Ariz. | Northern Arizona | 2026 Class: Junior
Pitt Offseason Roster Tracker
Follow all of Pitt football’s offseason movement with Pittsburgh Sports Now‘s roster tracker here.
Offer Alert
Stay up to date on all the Pitt football news and intel from the staff at Pittsburgh Sports Now by becoming a premium member today. Click the image below to sign up!