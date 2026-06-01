Pitt Football Hosts Prospects Camp; Extends 2 Offers

The months of May and June are extremely busy for the Pitt football coaches.



Not only are they busy recruiting and hosting players on official visits but they’re also hosting prospect camps looking for potential recruiting targets for the future.



The first of those four Pitt football camps took place yesterday at Pitt’s UPMC football facility.



Next Sunday, Pitt will have a 7-on-7 team passing camp, on June 14 it’ll be their second prospects camp, followed by another team passing camp and big man challenge on June 21.



The prospects camp is a great opportunity for players to work out and be seen by members of Pitt staff and other college coaches that are in attendance.

The obvious goal is to earn a scholarship from Pitt or from another program that is in attendance and that happened on Sunday. Pitt extended offers to Central Catholic 2029 offensive lineman Elvis Bethea and 2028 athlete William Howard from Philadelphia.



Bethea appears to be the next Power 4 offensive lineman from Central Catholic as the talented freshman already holds offers from Miami (OH), Maryland, Akron, Sacramento State and Syracuse.

Howard is a 6-foot, 196-pound athlete from Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia and received his first D-I offer from Syracuse.

The Pitt program hosted hundreds of players, which included players such as:



*Pine-Richland 2027 kicker Landon Brown

*Transfer edge-rusher Cylyn McSwain from Cleveland, Ohio.

*2028 offensive tackle Grant Ferrell from Brunswick, Georgia.

*2028 defensive lineman Evan Earley (6’4″, 265) from South Fayette High School.



*2029 athlete Hunter Burgh (6’1″, 190) from Seneca Valley High School.

*2028 offensive lineman Zachary Nicodeumus and Cory Nicodeumus from Grove City, Ohio.

*2029 offensive tackle Ben Butsko from Avonworth High School. Butsko (6’4″, 250) already holds offers from Maryland and Kent State.

*2027 athlete Synir Fields from Roswell, Georgia.

*2028 athlete Cam Healey from North Hills High School.



*2028 kicker/punter Cameron Smith from Upper St. Clair High School.

Had a wonderful time competing at the @Pitt_FB specialist showcase! Excited to say that I won the K/O competition and made the final FG comp‼️It was a great opportunity and I’m very excited to see what the future holds. #H2P @CoachPriefer @PrieferJr1 @CoachDuzzPittFB… pic.twitter.com/MhgPKlcUE5 — Cameron Smith ‘28 (@CameronSmi43858) June 1, 2026

*2028 defensive lineman Kaidyn Shirley (6’2″, 270) from Indiana High School.



*2028 defensive lineman Tatum Hill from Pickerington High School in Hilliard, Ohio.

*2029 defensive lineman Adam Barnett from Pine-Richland High School. Barnett holds offers from Maryland, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, Marshall, Liberty and Akron.















