Pitt Football Recruiting News and Notes

It’s been a busy last 24 hours of new offers extended by the Pitt football staff, some of which were given to players in the Class of 2027.



It will be interesting to see if any of the recent offers to 2027 recruits will turn into official visits, which will begin on May 27th and conclude the weekend of June 18-20th.



Latest Pitt Football Offers:

*2028 3-star tight end Troy Silberzahn from Eau Gallie, Wisconsin. The 6’5″, 210-pound athlete also holds offers from Syracuse, Miami Fla., UConn and Florida International.

Get to know the name Troy Silberzahn. Eau Gallie 2028 TE is 6-5, 218. Already has Miami, Syracuse, Pitt and others. More will come soon @tsilberzahn2 @EauGallieHC @321preps @PrepRedzoneFL @NickWilsonUSAT pic.twitter.com/QUurEAvvbb — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) April 28, 2026

*2027 3-star defensive back Nazir Pitchford from Palmetto, Florida. Pitchford received the offer from Archie Collins. Currently, Pitchford is committed to Kansas State and holds other Power 4 offers from Kansas and Central Florida.

*2028 3-star defensive tackle Raphael Acker Jr. from West Palm Beach, Florida. Acker received the offer from Kade Bell. Acker (6’4″, 265-pounds) currently holds other D-1 offers from West Virginia, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State and Florida International.

*2028 3-star defensive back Mekhi Paschall from Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania. Paschall got this news from DC Cory Sanders and also holds D-1 offers from Syracuse, Cincinnati, Penn State, Oregon, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Virginia Tech.

*2029 tight end Xavien Littleton from Douglas, Georgia. This is a big-time freshman that already holds offers from Florida State, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

*More in-person recruiting in Georgia for Pitt OL coach Jeremy Darveau. On Tuesday, Darveau had an in-home visit with 2027 3-star OL Carter Mathis from Gainesville, Georgia. Mathis (6’7″, 300-pounds) currently has a Power 4 offer list that includes Pitt, Georgia, NC State, Auburn and Virginia Tech.



Mathis has an official visit to Pitt scheduled from June 11-13th along with ones to Virginia Tech and NC State.

*2027 wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand from West Palm Beach, Florida. This offer comes after Ferdinand received a visit early in the week from Kade Bell. Previously, Ferdinand received Power 4 offers from Syracuse, Florida State, Colorado, Wake Forest and Cincinnati.

*Power 4 programs continue to show interest in Pitt 2027 4-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele. Yesterday, the quarterback back coach from Florida State stopped by Verpaele’s spring practice. Because of rise in his national recruiting profile, this is something that’s going to continue to happen. Fortunately for Pitt, Verpaele has been very outspoken about his commitment to the Pitt program, particularly OC Kade Bell.

*2028 athlete Nehemiah Coston from Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coston (5’9″, 175-pounds) received the offer from Cory Sanders. Earlier this month, Coston received his first D-1 and Power 4 offer from Penn State.

Sophomore season film https://t.co/HUk3OmOaas — Nehemiah Coston (@3problem_zz) March 31, 2026





