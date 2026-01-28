Pitt Football Tuesday Recruiting Roundup
It took overtime for last-place Pitt men's basketball, but the Panthers put an end to a brutal three-game conference losing streak against the Wake...
Since in-person recruiting opened back up, the Pitt coaching staff has spent three consecutive weeks recruiting the talent rich state of Georgia.New...
The Pitt men's basketball team is in the midst of a three-game losing streak when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons come to town Tuesday evening. Pitt...
It's only January but WPIAL players in the Class of 2027 are already making plans for the summer.In fact, two local standouts have scheduled official...
Pitt currently has commitments in their Class of 2027 from four Florida players and working hard to add to that. On Monday, wide receivers coach JJ...
The Pitt football staff continues to push for one of the top defensive backs in the WPIAL in Imani Christian four-star Gabe Jenkins. Head coach Pat...
Pitt football running back commit Tyler Reid will play his final season of high school football at a Florida powerhouse before joining the Panthers...
In his first few weeks on the job, new Pitt linebackers coach Joe Bowen has been all over the place recruiting, forming relationships and trying to...
The 2026 football season is still quite far away, but it is now front of mind for every college program, including Pitt. While Pitt football's...
Big news has been announced regarding the future of the ACC Championship football game.This afternoon, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips announced that...
Montour standout freshman cornerback Archie Collins IV is officially on the national recruiting map.This morning, Collins received his second Power 4...
Regardless of the weather, college recruiting doesn't take a day off and that was the case over the weekend despite the record snowfall across the...
Cornerbacks coach Archie Collins has pushed for Atlanta area talent throughout his time at Pitt, and another talented defensive back from the Peach...
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt basketball dropped to 1-6 in the ACC after an 81-72 loss against NC State Saturday afternoon. Head coach Jeff Capel spoke with...
PITTSBURGH -- It has been a brutal week for Pitt men's basketball after a historic 41-point loss to Louisville and a road defeat against the worst...
Pitt has started to build a strong foundation in its 2027 recruiting class with four pledges, all hailing from Florida. Two of those prospects come...
The 2025-26 season is quickly getting away from eighth-year head coach Jeff Capel and the Pitt Panthers. Pitt lost its second game in a row to the...
Hopewell quarterback James Armstrong is one of the top talents, regardless of grade, in the WPIAL. The 6’3”, 225-pound sophomore received his first...
After spending much of the week recruiting in New Jersey and New York, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi returned home and spent the morning checking in...
It was another busy day of recruiting by the Pitt staff as they extended a number of offers and made in-person visits to a handful of big...
The point differential might not have been 41, and perhaps it was not as humiliating, but it was still another unacceptable performance by Pitt men's...
A ton of Pitt's recruiting this week has been down South in Florida and Georgia, but they've also spent some time in Pennsylvania.Earlier this week,...
It was an extremely busy Wednesday for the Pitt football staff as the visits and offers on the road continued to pile up. The Panthers had one of...
Welcome to the Pittsburgh Sports Now Daily Notebook presented by Frank Walker Law — keeping you updated on all Pitt, WPIAL and other news. Update...
Pitt traveled to Boston College looking to put a nightmare 41-point loss to Louisville -- the largest of the Jeff Capel era -- behind itself in a...