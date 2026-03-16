Pitt Football's 2026 Spring Game Closed to Public

When Pitt football takes the field for its 2026 intrasquad Blue-Gold Spring Game, there will be no fans in the stands.

Pitt announced Monday that the spring game on April 11 at Acrisure Stadium will be closed to the public.

That decision comes “due to ongoing preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft taking place in and around the stadium,” per a program press release.

Start time for the game is still to be determined. Highlights and updates of the spring game will be shared across Pitt football’s official platforms, per the release.

The draft theatre and main stage for the NFL Draft, which will take place on the North Shore from April 23-25, will be situated outside on the east side of Acrisure Stadium at the intersections of Art Rooney Avenue and West General Robinson Street.

Acrisure Stadium will also be open to fans to view the draft and experience exclusive activations in the stadium and on the field. Pittsburgh is expected to welcome 500,000 to 700,000 people during the three-day event.

Pitt is also promoting its block party at Arts Landing during the NFL Draft from April 23-25.

“The free three-day fan event in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District will feature an immersive Pitt football museum and draft showcase, live entertainment, food trucks and interactive activities highlighting Pitt’s rich history,” the release said.

Not only is the venue preparing for the draft, but Acrisure Stadium is undergoing a seat enhancement project that began in February beginning with work on the east upper deck.

Acrisure Stadium is undergoing a seat enhancement project starting with the upper decks – Ed Thompson / PSN

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers intend to replace 58,719 of the stadium’s 68,400 seats by 2028, for a total cost of $17.8 million. The first phase of the replacement project will replace 22,236 seats over the next two years.

The stadium will also be adding a 1933 club — honoring the year the Steelers were founded — on the 100-level concourse for the 2026 season.

Pitt’s spring game closure comes as the second capacity-related announcement from Pitt in recent months. In January, Pitt announced that the upper East and West decks of Acrisure Stadium will be off-line starting in 2026, reducing the venue’s capacity for Pitt home games to 51,416.