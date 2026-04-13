Pitt Freshman Forward Henry Lau to Transfer

This should come as no surprise, but freshman forward Henry Lau has decided to transfer from Pitt and place his name in the NCAA transfer portal.



With this news, freshman guard Macari Moore remains the lone holdover from the Pitt 2025-26 roster.



Considering this was a 20-loss team, HC Jeff Capel and GM Jay Kuntz have made the decision to blow this roster up and start from scratch and fill it with transfers, which they’re in the process of doing.



Lau, a native of Sydney, Australia, was sidelined all of last season after suffering a hand injury in practice.



The 6-foot-7, 195-pound freshman was named as the Sydney High School Player of the Year after he averaged 28 points, 15 rebounds, six blocks and four assists per game during the 2023-24 season.

Following his breakout, the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League (NBL) signed Lau as a developmental player for the 2024-25 season.

Additionally, Lau played for New South Wales at the 2025 U20 Australian National Championships. He averaged 15.0 points, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 52 percent from the field and 92 percent from the foul line.

In the last 48 hours, Pitt has started the roster rebuild with the commitments from forward Dominique Diomande (BYU), guard Jalil Bethea (Alabama), guard Jonathan Powell (North Carolina), and guard Nait George (Syracuse).



Three of those four players are former 4-star recruits coming out of high school.