Pitt Freshman Forward Roman Siulepa to Enter Transfer Portal

Pitt basketball’s offseason roster overhaul following its 13-20 season has commenced, and arguably its most promising potential returner is off to the portal.

Forward Roman Siulepa intends on entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed with Pittsburgh Sports Now. Jonathan Givnoy was the first to report.

NEWS: Pitt's Roman Siulepa will enter the transfer portal, @AgentMoldovan tells DraftExpress.



The Australian freshman averaged 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 27 minutes per game in the ACC. pic.twitter.com/l2nERInYhz — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 31, 2026

Siulepa joins guard Brandin Cummings and forward Papa Kante with plans to enter the portal when it opens on April 7. According to a source, all three have been mutual decisions.

The 6-foot-6 Brisbane Australia native filled an immediate starting need at the power forward position and started all 13 games this past season. Siulepa averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 26.6 minutes per game. He shot 46.1 perent from the floor and 29.6 percent from three.

Siulepa arrived in mid-September as his progress took some time. By late December, he started averaging double figures in scoring with a career-high 28 points against Penn State. In 14 of his final 22 games, Siulepa reached double figures. In ACC play, he led the conference with 3.8 offensive rebounds per game, while totaling 6.8 rebounds per overall. He added three double-doubles.

Siulepa was expected to be a key piece back for the 2026-27 season, but Jeff Capel and his staff will look to go in a different direction to add physicality inside.