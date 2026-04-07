Pitt Freshman G Omari Witherspoon Entering Transfer Portal

Pitt men’s basketball is set to lose its fifth player to the transfer portal.

Freshman guard Omari Witherspoon is entering the transfer portal, Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed. Travis Branham of 247Sports was the first to report.

NEWS: Pittsburgh guard Omari Witherspoon will enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports.



6-5 freshman that is a former four-star recruit that started 25 games at Pitt, averaging 7.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 2.5 APG. Repped by @MomentousSP.https://t.co/CiHKjis4Ap pic.twitter.com/VkatgFgMEg — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 7, 2026

Witherspoon joins guard Brandin Cummings, forward Roman Siulepa, forward Papa Kante and forward Kieran Mullen to enter the transfer portal, which opened Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 Bowie, Md. native started 25 of 33 games for the Panthers this season and averaged 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He shot 38 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from 3-point range. Witherspoon made his starting assignments at the two this season and racked up 82 assists, 27 steals and 20 blocked shots.

Witherspoon posted a season-high 19 points against NC State in the ACC Tournament. He shot 6-for-11 from the floor and added three triples.

Coming out of St. John’s College in Washington D.C., Witherspoon was ranked as a three-star prospect and No. 28 small forward in the 2025 class, per Rivals. He committed to Pitt in September of 2024. Witherspoon recorded over 1,000-career points and was a two-time WCAC Player of the Year and First Team All-Met selection.

Pitt has now lost at least four of the five starters from the 2025-26 season with center Cameron Corhen and point guard Damarco Minor out of eligibility and Witherspoon and Siulepa entering the portal. Wing Barry Dunning Jr. finished his senior season, his fourth of his collegiate career, but is looking to get an extra year of eligibility.

Follow along with all of Pitt men’s basketball’s roster movement here.