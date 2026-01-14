Pitt-Georgia Tech Preview: Storylines, Betting Odds & More

Pitt is still in search of its first conference win of the 2025-26 season and a key opportunity presents itself when the Panthers take on Georgia Tech on the road Wednesday evening at the McCamish pavilion in Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia Tech has lost three of its last four, which includes against a pair of like opponents in Syracuse and Miami.

Pitt has won four of the last five over the Yellow Jackets on the hardwood, but the Panthers fell in last year’s meeting, 73-67. It was a game in which Jaland Lowe scored 25 and Ish Leggett added 20, but the Panthers were out-rebounded 37-27.

Pitt Outlook

Pitt is riding a three-game skid and now sits at 7-9 overall and 0-3 in conference play after a loss at home to rival Syracuse.

Agains the Orange, Pitt’s defense did not show up in the first half, allowing a season-worst 48 points in the period. Syracuse drained eight triples in the first half along. On top of that, Pitt shot 19.2 percent from beyond the arc and never had the firepower to come all the way back. Despite Pitt cutting it to a six-point game with just over three to go, the Panthers once against could not finish down the stretch offensively after getting stops on the other end.

In the 83-72 loss, Brandin Cummings led all scorers with 29 points off the bench.

In the previous two ACC games against Miami and Clemson, Pitt managed to grab halftime leads, but unraveled as the second half progressed. Cam Corhen led Pitt with 17 points against Miami, while Damarco Minor paced the Panthers with 17 of his own against Clemson.

Corhen continues to lead the Panthers with 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Cummings is averaging 12.9 points off the bench. Barry Dunning Jr. is shooting 16.6 percent from three across the last four games after a 5-of-7 performance against Binghamton. Dunning is still scoring 12.1 points per game, while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor to lead Pitt in that department.

The freshmen duo of Roman Siulepa and Omari Witherspoon have shown progress recently as the two are averaging a combined 25.6 points over the last five games and are shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Pitt continues to sit near the bottom in scoring offense with an average of 73.2 points per game. Pitt is also allowing teams to hit 44.1 percent of their shots from the floor and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc — both bottom three marks in the ACC.

The Panthers best area comes from its defense, holding teams to 69.6 points per game, which ranks 85th in the country and ninth in the ACC. Pitt has the eighth-best 3-point shooting offense in the conference at 34.7 percent.

Georgia Tech

HEAD COACH

Damon Stoudamire (3rd)

Damon Stoudamire is in his third season leading Georgia Tech.

In his first season at the helm in 2023-24, Stoudamire’s Yellow Jackets went 14-18 and 7-13 in the ACC. Last season, GT found a three-game improvement to a 17-17 record and eighth-place finish in conference. That led to a NIT first round matchup against Jacksonville State, in which it lost 81-64.

GEORGIA TECH PREVIEW

Georgia Tech is 10-7 on the year and 1-3 in conference play. The Yellow Jackets have posted a 10-2 record at home.

In nonconference play, GT suffered losses against Georgia, DePaul, Drake and Mississippi State. The Yellow Jackets then started conference competition with an 85-79 loss to No. Duke.

Georgia Tech’s best win of the season has come in the ACC against Boston College, 65-53. Senior guard Lamar Washington paved the way a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while 6-7 forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. added 16. The big difference in the game came from a 49-34 advantage on the glass and 23 points in transition compared to zero for BC.

The Yellow Jackets would then go on to lose its next two games against Syracuse (82-72) and most recently against Miami (91-81).

Reeves and Washington once again led the way against the Hurricanes with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Miami drained 10 triples in the game, while Georgia Tech shot 6-of-14 (42.9%) from beyond the arc.

Reeves leads GT with 16.1 points per game, while shooting 39.3 percent from deep (35-of-89) with the most 3-pointers made for the Jackets. 6-foot-9 forward Baye Ndongo is second for the Yellow Jackets with 12.2 points per game and 7.8 rebounds. Washington adds 11.8 points and 6.5 assists per game.

Georgia Tech holds top-50 marks nationally in assists (17.2), field-goal defense (39.6%), defensive rebounds per game (28.4) and 3-point defense (29.1%), which also ranks second in the ACC.

The Yellow Jackets ranks dead last in the ACC in 3-pointers made per game with 6.5. Georgia Tech averages 76 points per game.

Pitt-Georgia Tech Rankings

Pitt currently stands at No. 111 in the NET rankings, down three spots from before the Syracuse game. Georgia Tech ranks 142nd. It would be a Quad 3 win for either team.

According to Kenpom.com, Pitt ranks No. 94, while Georgia Tech sits at No. 117.

Spread

Pitt is a 1.5-point road favorite, according to BetMGM. Pitt is -120 on the Money Line and the over/under is set at 146.5.

TV

Pitt vs. Georgia Tech will be shown on the ACC Network with Evan Legler (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst) and Jim Boeheim (analyst) on the call with tip set for 7:00 p.m..

Radio

Pitt vs. Georgia Tech will be live on 93.7 The Fan as well with Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) and Curtis Aiken (analyst) calling the action.