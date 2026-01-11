Pitt Gets Commitment from Transfer LB DeMarco Ward

Following an official visit on Friday, former Memphis and Florida State linebacker DeMarco Ward has made the decision to commit to Pitt.



The redshirt sophomore linebacker had a breakout season in 2025 as he made 10 starts and collected 63 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns.



Ward will have two seasons of athletic eligibility remaining.

Ward (6’2″, 215-pounds) is from Duluth, Georgia and originally signed with Florida State out of high school before transferring to Memphis last season. Ward redshirted in 2023 after playing briefly in 2 games while seeing action in 9 games during the 2024 season with the Seminoles.

This becomes the first transfer linebacker to commit to Pitt this offseason.



The linebackers unit at Pitt will be very different in 2026 with the departures of Ryan Manalac along with Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles.