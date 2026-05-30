Pitt Grabs Commitment from 6-foot-3 Louisiana Wide Receiver

During the last two months, Pitt moved quickly with Alexandria (La.) wide receiver prospect Alex Fontenot.

The efforts from wide receivers coach JJ Laster and offensive coordinator Kade Bell led to an official visit from Fontenot, and now, a commitment from the 6-3, 180-pound recruit. Fontenot announced his commitment to Pitt via social media Saturday evening.

Fontenot picked up a Pitt offer on April 1. A few weeks later, Fontenot made the trip north to check out the Pitt program. Then, Laster paid Fontenot a visit as the coach went to breakfast with the recruit’s family.

West Virginia and Maryland were also in the mix for Fontenot as his two other Power Four offers. He becomes the second wide receiver commit in the 2027 class, joining Florida three-star Jacob Thomas. Pitt now has 13 commitments in the 2027 cycle with several more to come.

Fontenot helped Alexandria to a 10-3 season in which he compiled 62 receptions for 1,047 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Check out Fontenot’s Hudl highlights here.