Pitt Guard Nojus Indrusaitis to Transfer

Following the developments over the last week, fans heading to the Peterson Events Center next season to watch Pitt will be seeing an entirely new roster.



On the heels of freshman guard Omari Witherspoon, Roman Siulepa, Brandin Cummings, Papa Kante and Kieran Mullen entering the NCAA transfer portal, sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis decided to join them.



Per Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, the Lithuanian sharpshooter will leave Pitt and enter his name into the transfer portal.



Indrusaitis transferred to Pitt last offseason from Iowa State and was a player that came on towards the end of the season. In 33 games played, Indrusaitis averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while averaging 23.5 minutes per game.



Without question, Indrusaitis is someone that has the ability to shoot the ball, as he shot 40% from the field and 38.7 from 3-point range. The thing that holds him back a bit is his defensive play.



Due to both injuries and his production, Indrusaitis is someone that gave HC Jeff Capel production. In his first 12 ACC games, Indrusaitis had four double-digit scoring games. However, in the final seven games of the season, he produced 10+ points, 6 times including a season-high 19 points in the season finale against NC State.



Indrusaitis Production Down the Stretch:

NC State: 19 points, 5 of 8 from 3-point range, 4 rebounds, 6 assists



Syracuse: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist



Florida State: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists



California: 16 points, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, 3 rebounds, 1 assist



Notre Dame: 17 points, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

At this point in time, the only 3 players on the 2026-27 Pitt roster are incoming freshman Chase Foster, incoming freshman Jermal Jones, freshman forward Henry Laua and freshman guard Macari Moore. With the portal opening yesterday, it remains to be seen if Laua and Moore stay with Pitt and if Foser and Jones keep their commitment.



It’s quite the understatement saying that Capel and Pitt GM Jay Kuntz have a lot to do in the portal this offseason.