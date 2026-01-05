Pitt Hires Longtime Big Ten Assistant as Safeties, Assistant HC

Pat Narduzzi made several assistant coach hirings Monday for his 2026 Pitt football staff that includes a longtime colleague.

Harlon Barnett, who has worked over 10 years under Narduzzi at previous stops, has been hired as the Panthers’ safeties and assistant head coach, a team spokesperson confirmed. It was first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Pittsburgh is expected to hire Northwestern safeties coach/assistant head coach Harlon Barnett, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before Northwestern, he worked at Michigan State, including as interim head coach in 2023. Before that, he was defensive coordinator at Florida State. pic.twitter.com/kYG1BO4L51 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

Barnett served in a similar role at Northwestern during the past two seasons. He fills the role recently held by Cory Sanders, who was internally promoted as Pitt’s defensive coordinator.

Barnett has primarily resided in the Big Ten Conference, including two separate stints at Michigan State. From 2020-23, Barnett worked as the cornerbacks coach and secondary coach. In 2023, Barnett served as the acting head coach mid-season in which he won two Big Ten Conference games.

While he spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Florida State from 2018-19, Barnett established himself as a longtime Michigan State assistant in his first stint from 2007-17.

Barnett spent seven seasons under Narduzzi, who served as the defensive coordinator on the Spartans’ staff up until 2014. During that time, Barnett coached the secondary before elevating to assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator when Narduzzi was hired at Pitt.

During his time at Michigan State, Barnett coached 11 Spartan defensive backs that were selected in the NFL Draft, including two first-rounders in Darqueze Dennard and Trae Waynes. He also coached four All-Americans, three Thorpe Award semifinalists and 31 All-Big Ten selections. While at FSU, he coached five NFL Draft selection.

Prior to Michigan State, Barnett was once again on Mark Dantonio’s staff and under DC Narduzzi at Cincinnati from 2004-06 as the secondary coach.

Barnett began his coaching career at LSU in 2003 as a graduate assistant following a seven-year NFL career as a safety. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. After three season in Cleveland, he made other stops at New England and Minnesota.

A Cincinnati, Ohio native, Barnett played his college football at Michigan State.

Offer Alert

Stay up to date on all the Pitt football news and intel from the staff at Pittsburgh Sports Now by becoming a premium member today. Take advantage of our current offer — receive a two-day trial for just $1. Click the image below to sign up!