Pitt Hiring Former Star Ricardo Greer as Associate Head Coach

Jeff Capel is finalizing his Pitt men’s basketball staff for the 2026-27 season and is adding another former Panther.

Former Pitt forward Ricardo Greer has been hired as an associate head coach at Pitt, Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed. Jon Rothstein first reported.

Sources: Pitt's Jeff Capel will hire Dayton's Ricardo Greer as an assistant coach.



Greer is a Pitt alum who served as Dayton's Associate Head Coach from 2021-26. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 24, 2026

Capel has now hired two former Panthers to his latest staff with Greer and Ronald Ramon. Milan Brown was the lone assistant to be retained after a 20-loss 2025-26 season that saw Jason Capel, brother of Jeff, and Tim O’Toole exit the program.

Greer returns to the program he once starred for from 1997-2001. The move comes after nine seasons on the Dayton staff, including the last five years as the associate head coach.

Greer played four seasons under head coach Ben Howland and transformed into one of Pitt’s top players during his collegiate career. Greer ranks eighth all-time in points scored at Pitt with 1,753 and sixth in rebounds with 888. He holds the program record for minutes averaged in a career with 34.4 per game and is seventh in career starts with 115. Greer is one of six players to post a triple-double in school history with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against Villanova in 1998.

The New York, N.Y. native led the Panthers in scoring his final two seasons. In 1999-00, Greer averaged 18.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. A year later, Greer averaged 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He was selected to the All-Big East Second Team both seasons and was selected to the All-Big East Tournament team in 2001. He was also named the conference’s Most Improved Player in 2000 and was a Big East All-Freshman selection in 1998.

After Greer completed his Pitt career, he went on to play internationally from 2001-2015 in France, United Kingdom, Ukraine and Croatia. Greer was named First Team All-League in the French Pro-A league three times and won the Pro A League MVP in 2010. He was inducted into the French professional basketball hall of fame in 2017. He also played for the Dominican Republic national team from 1999-2009.

Greer began his post-playing career at UCF where he served as the Director of Player Development for two seasons.