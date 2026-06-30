Pitt Hoops Adds Another Non-Conference Game

The Pitt men’s basketball team has scheduled another non-conference game, although this one isn’t as attractive as the others.



Pitt will reportedly host on Tarleton State on Saturday December 5th. Pitt will reportedly be paying Tarleton State $90,000 to play this game.

For those wondering, Tarleton State is located in Stephenville, Texas and is a member of the Western Athletic Conference and recently became a D-1 program.

Veteran Billy Gillispie had been the head coach of Tarleton State since 2020 but won’t be returning this season due to ongoing health issues related to blood pressure and heart problems. Eric Haut has taken over as the head coach.

Last season, Tarleton State finished the season with an overall record of 14-18 and a 5-13 conference record. They challenged themselves by scheduling games against Cincinnati, Baylor, LSU and SMU, losing them by an average score of 22 points.



This becomes the 9th non-conference game for Pitt with this being the least competitive opponent.



Pitt’s 2026-27 Non-Conference Opponents:

November 13th: at Butler

November 17th: vs. Villanova

November 20th: vs. Central Michigan

November 24th: vs. Oklahoma (Fort Myers Classic)

November 26th: vs. DePaul (Fort Myers Classic)

December 1st: at Missouri (ACC/SEC Challenge)

December 5th: vs. Tarleton State

December 9th: vs. West Virginia (PPG Arena)

December 21st: vs. Cleveland State



*Five more games still to be scheduled



