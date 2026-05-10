Pitt in Top Five for 3-Star Jeremiah Proctor Ahead of Official Visit

One of Pitt football’s top linebacker targets in the 2027 cycle has the Panthers among their top schools heading into official visit season.

Atlanta Gainesville (Ga.) three-star Jeremiah Proctor has Pitt, Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State as his top five schools, it was revealed Saturday on X.

ELITE (‘27) Safety Jeremiah Proctor is down to 5 schools, he tells me for @247sports.

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Proctor attends Gainesville HS in GA. He is a top Safety prospect in Georgia.

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Where should Jeremiah go? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1gp0C32dXN — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) May 9, 2026

Pitt will face some stiff competition for the No. 43 linebacker in the 2027 cycle, but will get Proctor on campus for an official visit from June 11-13. He will also visit Florida State (June 5-7) and Kentucky (June 19-21).

Proctor cut out other offers from his recruitment like West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Kansas State, NC State, Colorado, Duke, Rutgers, Kansas and more.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Proctor helped Gainesville to a 12-3 record last fall and appeared in the Georgia Class 5A state championship game. Proctor played primarily at safety, but also lined up at outside linebacker. He showcases excellent zone coverage skills and ability to close in on receivers while tracking the ball in the air. Proctor is lengthy and utilizes his long strides to gain speed and disrupt passes.

Check out Proctor’s Hudl highlights here.