Pitt Intensifies Recruitment of 2028 WPIAL Prospects After Missing Out on 2027 Targets

Pitt football’s fluctuating recruitment of Western Pennsylvania is a topic that people have varying opinions about.



While it’s a topic that the Pitt fan base likes to worry about, it’s something that I doubt the Pitt coaching staff loses much sleep over.



Would they like to land a few more WPIAL players each recruiting class? Probably, but the truth is, with the success they’re having in getting players in talent rich states such as Florida, Georgia and to a lesser degree, Texas, makes not landing WPIAL players almost irrelevant.

The truth is that the talent coming from Western Pennsylvania is nowhere close to what it was 10-15 years ago.



Taking a look at some numbers, in the Class of 2026, 15 WPIAL players signed with Power Four programs. In this current Class of 2027, 11 WPIAL players have committed to Power Four programs. Looking at the recruits that are still uncommitted, that number will not reach last year’s total.



At this point, Pitt has not received a commitment in their Class of 2027 from a local player. Keep in mind, Pitt has received a WPIAL scholarship commitment every year since at least 1999 when the Rivals database began covering commitments and signings for high school prospects.



All that being said, the Pitt football coaches will continue to do their best to recruit the Pittsburgh area and extend offers to players that they feel can contribute to their program.

In fact, over the last few days, Pat Narduzzi and his staff have extended offers to four players in the upcoming Class of 2028.



In total, nine WPIAL or City League players in the Class of 2028 currently hold offers from Pitt. Four of those players are currently ranked as 4-star recruits from Rivals.

2028 WPIAL/City League Players with Pitt Offers

*Hopewell 4-star quarterback James Armstrong

Power 4 offers: Pitt, Penn State, North Carolina, West Virginia, Duke, Florida St, Colorado, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Georgia, Virginia, Arkansas, Maryland, Auburn, Kentucky, Cincinnati, UCLA and Wisconsin.



*Avonworth 4-star wide receiver Jaden Jones

Power 4 offers: Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, NC State, Kentucky, Syracuse, Florida St., Maryland, Louisville, UCLA, Rutgers, Colorado, Mississippi State, Duke, Illinois, Nebraska, South Carolina, North Carolina, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin and Ole Miss.



*Seton-LaSalle 4-star cornerback Kia Jones, Jr.

Power 4 offers: Pitt, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Houston, Penn State, Boston College, Florida St., Maryland, Miami, Colorado, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Auburn, Ole Miss and Wisconsin.



*Westinghouse defensive end DaeJour Pinckney

Power 4 offers: Pitt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.



*Pine-Richland safety Elijah Hill

Power 4 offers: Pitt



*Canon-McMillan tight end Luke Sohyda

Power 4 offers: Pitt, Ohio State, NC State and Wake Forest.



*Central Catholic offensive lineman Roman Maurizio

Power 4 offers: Pitt



*Montour athlete Brandon Bennett

Power 4 offers: Pitt, Maryland and UCLA.



*Clairton 4-star athlete Brandon Murphy

Power 4 offers: Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Ohio State, Syracuse, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Florida State, Maryland, Indiana, Colorado, Miami, Georgia, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, UCLA and Auburn.









