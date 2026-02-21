Pitt Keeps ACC Tournament Hopes Alive with Win Over Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH — In a season that has become so bleak for Pitt, a glimmer of meaningful basketball remained with March nearing. ACC Tournament implications were on the line when Pitt took on Notre Dame, a team that holds the final spot for conference postseason play ahead of the Panthers.

Pitt kept its ACC hopes alive and snapped a season-long five-game losing streak with a 73-68 victory Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center.

After a low-scoring first half, Pitt (10-17, 3-11 ACC) found its stride in the second as Nojus Indrusaitis, Roman Siulepa and Cameron Corhen contributed key performances down the stretch. Siulepa scored 16 second-half points on the way to a game-high 22. Indrusaitis scored 17 points, while Corhen added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Pitt shot 63.6 percent (14-of-22) from the field in the second half and went 6-for-10 from deep with a trio of triples from Indrusaitis.

Notre Dame (12-15, 3-11 ACC) played without its top two scorers in Markus Burton and Jalen Haralson. Even with the scoring leaders out, Notre Dame’s key shooting pieces from three were still in the lineup with Braeden Shrewsberry shooting 42.5 percent from three and Cole Certa knocking down 66 triples entering the game for a team that’s fourth in the ACC in 3-point shooting.

That duo, however, had shooting difficulties in the first half that held back the Fighting Irish. Shrewsberry and Certa went a combined 4-for-25 from three. Notre Dame finished the day shooting 23.7 percent (9-of-38) from deep.

Certa still managed 16 points to lead the Irish, while Logan Imes and Ryder Frost added 12 points apiece.

While Pitt and Notre Dame aren’t necessarily known for high-powered offenses, the two programs came out as flat as possible as Pitt led 6-5 at the 13:06 mark. The two teams combined to shoot 3-of-16 (18.8%) up until that point.

Siulepa sank two threes for the Panthers after Shrewsberry connected on his own three to open the game that was followed by an Imes layup.

Pitt’s early offense was more so predicated on turnovers. The Panthers racked up five turnovers in the first eight minutes of the contest. Notre Dame only converted that into two points.

The Panthers managed a pair of 6-0 runs that featured 3-pointers from Indrusaitis and Barry Dunning Jr. The second stretch pushed Pitt to a 21-16 lead.

As the first half came to a close, both teams shot under 30 percent as the Panthers led 23-20. Pitt went 8-of-27 from the field in the first with five of those makes coming beyond the arc.

Pitt’s lead was extended to double digits before the first media timeout of the second half after Siulepa knocked down his second triple of the half to make it 36-26.

Despite the early 3-point struggles from Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish kept releasing from deep and they finally found some success. A 7-0 run from Notre Dame was capped by a Shrewsberry three. Moments later, Frost canned a triple.

Pitt still held a seven-point lead at the 9:34 mark, but Notre Dame generated another scoring run that began with Certa’s first triple of the game, and then Sir Mohammed rattled off five consecutive points to give Notre Dame its first lead, 47-46, in over 13 minutes of game action.

The Panthers responded with a 10-0 run of its own. Indrusaitis buried a pair of triples and added two more points at the free-throw line. Pitt would climb back to another double-digit lead with 1:32 to go.

A stingy Notre Dame team did not go away as Certa put together his own 6-0 run to bring the game within three. Moments later, Siulepa threw down a breakaway dunk and Minor closed out the game with a pair of free-throw makes.

Pitt hits the road next for a California two-game trip. The Panthers take face Stanford on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.