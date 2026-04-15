Pitt Lands Another Major Transfer Piece in Guard A'lahn Sumler

The revamping of the 2026-27 Pitt men’s basketball roster received another major addition on Tuesday.



A day after receiving three commitments, Pitt added another big piece with the commitment of former Charleston Southern guard A’lahn Sumler, Pittsburgh Sports Now confirmed. On3’s Joe Tipton was the first to report. This news comes while Sumler was on an official visit to Pitt.



This was a big recruiting win for Pitt general manager Jay Kuntz and head coach Jeff Capel as the 6-foot-4 junior guard was receiving major interest, including from programs such as Iowa State, Kansas, UConn, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Maryland, Ole Miss, DePaul, Arkansas, George Mason, Nevada, Wichita State, George Washington and Minnesota.



Sumler is a versatile piece for the Panthers and is viewed as a Swiss Army Knife type of player that’s capable of playing anywhere from the 1 through 3 spots on the court.

This past season, Sumler averaged 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, which earned him a place on the All-Big South First Team. In 30 minutes per game, Sumler shot 48 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern junior A’lahn Sumler has been playing out of his mind. In the last 3 games he is averaging over 30 PPG & 7 APG while shooting 56.9% FG, 53.6% 3FG. One of the best guards in the country 📈 pic.twitter.com/17tQHTQFQJ — Rising Ballers Network (@dylan_lutey) January 27, 2026

Sumler produced 14 games this season with 20-plus points, including a season-high 35 points against South Carolina Upstate. He also put up 30 points against Longwood.

The addition of Sumler, plus the additions of the past two days are a sign of the tremendous work being done by Kuntz and Capel of selling the new future of Pitt basketball. Plus, this is a real sign that the program has more resources to work with this offseason.

While Pitt doesn’t have a payroll of $14-plus million, which is the going rate now for many major programs, a college basketball source tells PSN that Pitt is spending more and is getting “major talent at tremendous value despite the current spending in the market.”

The commitment of Sumler is likely Pitt’s last major move in the portal, although they are still shopping for another center to backup to complement Armani Mighty.



Here’s a possible look at what the current Pitt depth chart could look like.



PG: Nait George, Macari Moore, Colin Hawkins



SG: Jalil Bethea, A’lahn Sumler, Jermal Jones Jr.



SF: Jonathan Powell, Dominique Diomande



PF: Baye Ndongo, Chase Foster

C: Armani Mighty







