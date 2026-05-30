Pitt Lands Big-Time Commitment from Top-20 2027 Tight End

Pitt football has received a significant boost in its 2027 recruiting class with a commitment from the 19th-ranked tight end in the country.

North Gwinnett (Ga.) four-star prospect Max Patterson has made a verbal pledge to head coach Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers while on his official visit Friday evening.

It’s a major pickup for the Panthers as the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Patterson held a long list of offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, Missouri, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Duke, Rutgers and more. He becomes the second tight end commitment for position coach Brent Davis in the 2027 class, joining La Porte (Texas) three-star Ryker Reynolds.

Patterson helped North Gwinnett to a 12-2 record this past fall, while earning First-Team All-Region honors. He also is a standout basketball player.

Check out Patterson’s Hudl highlights here.

Patterson joins a Pitt 2027 recruiting class with four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele, three-star running back Tyler Reid, three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas, Reynolds, three-star offensive lineman Colin Urrea, three-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon, three-star linebacker Walter Hudson, three-star cornerback Jordan Young and three-star safety Saniiyn Black.