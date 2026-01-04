Pitt Lands Coveted Penn OT Netinho Olivieri

It didn’t take Pitt long to fill possibly their biggest off-season hole and need.



While on an official visit today, Penn All-Conference Left Tackle Netinho Olivieri announced his commitment to Pitt. Olivieri becomes Pitt’s first portal commitment of the offseason.



This is an impressive get by the Pitt program as Olivieri, who just entered the portal on Friday, was receiving early interest from SEC and Big 10 programs.

Excited to announce my commitment to the university of Pittsburgh! Can’t wait for this next chapter in my football career! pic.twitter.com/e98KL171k1 — Netinho Olivieri (@NetinhoOlivieri) January 4, 2026

The 6’5″, 305-pound Olivieri was a 3-year starter at Penn and has logged 1,945 career snaps.



The native of Brookline, Massachusetts was named a 1st team All-Conference player three times and was selected as a 3rd team preseason All-American by Stats Performance. Following this season, Olivieri was named an AP Honorable Mention All-American.

Left tackle was an obvious need position for Pitt this offseason with the struggles and instability that position has had the last couple seasons.