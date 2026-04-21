Pitt Lands First 2027 Defensive Commitment from In-State Recruit

After a quiet few months in terms of high school commitments for Pitt football, the Panthers added a new piece to its 2027 class on Tuesday.

Pitt has secured a commitment from Philadelphia Roman Catholic (Pa.) three-star linebacker Walter Hudson, he announced on X. He becomes the first defensive prospect of Pitt’s 2027 recruiting class and fifth recruit overall.

Hudson — a 6-foot-1, 215-pounder and the No. 132 linebacker in the 2027 class — selects Pitt over other offers from Duke, Wake Forest, Syracuse, UConn, FAU, Delaware and others.

Pitt offered Hudson back on Feb. 24, and then the in-state prospect made a visit to Pitt for a spring practice in late March. Hudson previously had an official visit set for Syracuse from May 29-31.

Hudson was a First-Team All-State linebacker as a junior. He recorded 115 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception as Roman Catholic went 12-3 on the season.

Check out Hudson’s Hudl highlights here.

Hudson becomes the fifth overall commitment in Pitt’s 2027 recruiting class. Four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele, three-star running back Tyler Reid, three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas and three-star offensive lineman Colin Urrea all made their verbal pledge to the Panthers during the 2025 calendar year.