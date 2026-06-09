Pitt Lands Legacy Commitment from 3-Star WR Jaden Baldwin

Pitt has dipped into the legacy pipeline to land a third-generation recruit and key wide receiver commitment in the 2027 class.

Basha (Ariz.) three-star Jaden Baldwin — son of former Pitt star wide receiver Jon Baldwin and grandson of Pitt defensive lineman Jeff Baldwin — has committed to Pitt.

Entering his official visit slate, Baldwin was down to Colorado, Pitt, Penn State and Iowa State. After visiting with the Panthers from May 28-30, Baldwin was set to visit those three schools, but those officials were removed. It appeared Pitt was behind the Nittany Lions and Buffaloes a few weeks ago, but his official visit with the Panthers left a strong impression and put them in position for a commitment.

Pitt originally offered Baldwin back in December of 2023 not long after he was on campus when his father served as the honorary captain for Pitt’s matchup with Florida State on Nov. 4. The Panthers kept in contact with the younger Baldwin throughout the years, and then offensive coordinator Kade Bell made an important stop out west to visit with the wide receiver prospect in early May.

Always great seeing @Kb1Raw from @Pitt_FB Thanks for coming out to Arizona. pic.twitter.com/n8v3AVvZXT — Jaden Baldwin (@_jadenbaldwin) May 4, 2026

Jaden’s father, who grew up in Aliquippa, Pa., played for the Panthers from 2008-10 before a first-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. Jon recorded 128 career receptions for 2,337 yards and 16 touchdowns. He ranks eighth all-time in career receiving yards at Pitt and was a First-Team All-Big East selection in 2009 and 2010. Jaden’s grandfather, Jeff, lettered at Pitt in 1981 and 1982.

Throughout the process, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver also held offers from Texas A&M, Oregon, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Utah and more.

Baldwin becomes the fourth wide receiver commit in Pitt’s 2027 class, joining three-star Florida prospect Jacob Thomas, three-star Florida recruit Ajavion Willis and three-star Louisiana native Alex Fontenot. Pitt is up to 21 commitments in its 2027 class with 12 commitments coming out of the first official visit weekend.

In 13 games for Basha last fall, Baldwin caught 64 passes for 820 yards and six touchdowns as the Bears went on to win the Arizona open division state championship.

Check out the Hudl highlights of Baldwin here.