Pitt Lands Productive ACC Transfer Guard

Pitt basketball has landed a productive guard that brings several years of ACC experience.

Syracuse transfer Naithan George committed to Pitt Monday afternoon, he announced on social media. George becomes the fourth portal addition for the Panthers, joining North Carolina guard Jonathan Powell, BYU transfer Dominique Diomande and Alabama guard Jalil Bethea.

NEWS: Syracuse transfer guard Nait George has committed to Pitt, he told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-3 junior averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/ucphyvxA9t — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

George provides Pitt with an excellent distributor at the point guard position. George was fifth in assists last year in the ACC, but led the league in that category during the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-3 George spent one season at Syracuse. He was the Orange’s third-leading scorer with 10.9 points per game. He added 5.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. He started all 32 games and led Syracuse with 32.1 minutes per game. He shot 40.5 percent from the floor and 29.3 percent from deep. George posted a season-high 26 points against Pitt in the regular-season finale.

George started his career at Georgia Tech. As a sophomore, he earned Honorable Mention All-ACC recognition after scoring 12.3 points, collecting 4.2 rebounds and leading the conference with 6.5 assists per game. He shot 39.3 percent from the field and hit on 60-of-177 (33.9%) attempts from three in 34 starts. He posted four double-doubles coming via assists and surpassed 20 points five times.

During his freshman season, George started 28 of 29 games and averaged 9.8 points per game. He collected 2.4 rebounds and totaled 4.6 assists per game, which was second int he ACC. He shot 42.1 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from deep.

George, a native of Toronto, Canada, was a four-star recruit coming out of Canyon International Academy, according to 247Sports.

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