Pitt Lands Talented Georgia 3-Star OL Ronald Moore

The Pitt football program has received another commitment from an offensive lineman from Georgia.



2027 3-star interior lineman Ronald Moore (Suwanee, Georgia) announced Saturday night that he’s committed to Pitt. Moore made his official visit last weekend and actually gave Pat Narduzzi and his staff his commitment then. This has been the silent commitment that hadn’t been announced yet.

Moore (6’4″, 290-pounds) was originally scheduled to make his Pitt OV from June 11-13, but that date was moved up, which was an indication that Pitt was looking to get a commitment from him.

Like many of the players in this recruiting class, Moore holds an impressive list of Power 4 offers. Aside from Pitt, Moore also received offers from Indiana, Mississippi State, Michigan, North Carolina, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Louisville, South Carolina and Purdue.

“Pitt made me feel like home and they treated me like I was a top priority for them,” Moore tells PSN. “Also, the relationships that I built up there are unmatched, Coach Darveau and Coach LB really kept in contact with me which created a bond that I didn’t have with other coaches.”

“The official visit played a big role in the commitment because it showed what they could offer and me seeing a future there. The highlight of the visit was seeing the facilities and how they can help me over time with doctors all around.”



Moore is someone that the Pitt coaching staff really pursued, specifically Jeremey Darveau and Brent Davis. Both Pitt coaches made multiple trips to Georgia to spend time with Moore.



Back in March, Moore traveled to Pittsburgh in order to spend time with the coaches and to watch a Pitt spring practice.

In May, Moore improved his recruiting stock by being named the OL MVP at an Under Armour Next Camp in Charlotte. That performance gained attention from more programs, including his recent offer from the defending national champions, Indiana Hoosiers.

“Committing to Pitt is a huge deal for me because I know the little kid that started this journey would be so proud of me.”

Ronald Moore is your OL MVP at UA Next in Charlotte @trey19moore



Had himself a strong day in the trenches #UANext pic.twitter.com/UXvHBYBbF2 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 3, 2026

Moore becomes the 4th offensive lineman in Pitt’s Class of 2027 and third one from Georgia, joining 3-star interior lineman Noah Nixon and 3-star offensive tackle Carter Mathis.



Moore is the 20th commitment in Pitt’s Class of 2027, which is now ranked No. 31 in the country by Rivals and 6th in the ACC conference.