Pitt LB Kyle Louis, RB Desmond Reid Set for Significant Week at NFL Combine

Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis and running back Desmond Reid will embark on a monumental week in terms of their future and upcoming draft status in the National Football League at the 2026 combine.

The pair of Panthers will arrive in Indianapolis, Ind. this week and spend three days meeting with NFL organizations before conducting their on-field workouts, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone and shuttle runs to go along with position specific drills.

Louis and the Linebackers will begin their on-field workouts and measurements on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 3:00 p.m. Reid and the running backs will be on the field on Saturday, Feb. 28 starting at 1:00 p.m. The combine will be aired on the NFL Network.

Full list of NFL combine invitees

Pitt continues the steady tradition of sending multiple players to the combine. Last year, wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, tight end Gavin Bartholomew and kicker Ben Sauls participated in the combine. Offensive lineman Branson Taylor attended the event as well, but did not participate as he recovered from injury.

While Louis is working out with the linebackers, he has been projected as a safety in this year’s draft, which will be in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.

Louis become the talk of the Senior Bowl last month with impressive performances in one-on-one drills. He certainly saw his stock increase as Louis can slide in as a smaller linebacker or a hybrid safety. He declared for the draft back in December and opted out of Pitt’s appearance in the Military Bowl.

Here is every one-on-one coverage rep by Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis: pic.twitter.com/QEcl5gWuFw — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2026

The 6-1, 220-pound Louis spent four seasons at Pitt and put together a sensational career that included earning First-Team All-American status and First-Team All-ACC in 2024. He put together an ultra impressive stat line that year with 101 tackles, a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumbles.

In 2025, Louis was named a Second-Team All-ACC linebacker. Despite missing a game and a half with an injury, Louis recorded 81 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

As for Reid, he also declared for the draft back in December. He participated in the Hula Bowl in January.

Reid transferred to Pitt along with offensive coordinator Kade Bell after two seasons at Western Carolina. The 5-8, 175-pound running back transition to the Power Four level seamlessly by turning in a Second-Team All-American and a First-Team All-ACC campaign as an all-purpose weapon.

In 2024, Reid compiled 962 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 579 receiving yards and four scores. He totaled 159 punt return yards with a 78-yard touchdown return. He finished fifth nationally in terms of all-purpose yards per game with 154.91.

Reid returned for his senior season this fall, but it went differently than the Panthers had hoped for. Reid was in and out of the lineup with a variety of injuries, including an ankle ailment. Still, he managed to play in seven games where he registered 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 317 receiving yards and a pair of scores at Florida State and 105 punt return yards with an 88-yard touchdown return.