Pitt Linebacker Kyle Louis Selected in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis is officially headed to the National Football League.

Louis was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 138th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Pick is in: #Dolphins take Pitt LB Kyle Louis, per sources pic.twitter.com/MCTH2gRo7P — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2026

After four years at Pitt in which he was a First-Team All-American in 2024 and an All-ACC linebacker in his final two seasons, Louis opted to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the draft. Louis, who becomes the first Pitt linebacker selected since SirVocea Dennis in 2023, put together a highly-productive career at Pitt with 201 career tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 12 pass breakups.

Following the 2025 season, Louis improved his draft stock with a Senior Bowl performance that caught the attention of social media and pro scouts. The East Orange, N.J. native then was invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Ind. While there, Louis measured in at 5-11 7/8 and 220 pounds. He posted a 4.53 40-yard dash, a 39.5-inch vertical jump, a 10-9 broad jump, a 6.97 three-cone drill and 4.26-second 20-yard dash.

Along with the Senior Bowl and combine, Louis showed off his coverage skills at Pitt’s pro day in March. While Louis is undersized as an NFL linebacker, he is projecting as a hybrid safety option at the next level. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had Louis as his favorite prospect at the safety position entering the draft.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2025, Louis served as a team captain as a redshirt junior. He started all 11 games he played as he posted 81 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He was a Second-Team All-ACC selection and was tabbed a Second-Team All-American by Phil Steele.

Louis put together an excellent breakout campaign in 2024 as he became Pitt’s first sophomore defensive player to earn First-Team All-American honors. He was also a First-Team All-ACC selection and finished third in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting. He started all 13 games with 101 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four interceptions.

Louis signed with Pitt in the 2022 recruiting class as a three-star prospect out of East Orange Campus High School. He would redshirt his freshman season before appearing in nine games with 19 tackles as a redshirt freshman.

Pitt has now had a player selected in 13 consecutive NFL drafts and 32 total under head coach Pat Narduzzi.