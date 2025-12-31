Pitt Linebacker Rasheem Biles to Enter Transfer Portal

The Pitt football program received their second major defensive loss of the offseason as star linebacker Raheem Biles made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Following the season, star linebacker Kyle Louis made the decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Saturday, PSN reported that Biles was leaning towards transferring following his standout junior season plus the recent departure of linebackers coach Ryan Manalac.

Biles finished the 2025 season with 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions. However, his best game came in the Military Bowl as he finished with 16 tackles, four for a loss, two sacks and a fumble return for touchdown.

Despite this production, Biles isn’t projected to be an early round draft pick so he’s made the decision to cash in for senior season.

Biles will receive major interest in the portal. In fact, PSN has heard that Ohio State is expected to have major interest in him. Biles is a native of Columbus, Ohio.