Pitt Loses ACC Opener at Miami Despite Dominant First-Half Run

Pitt built some confidence and momentum right before the holiday break by compiling two victories by a combined 74 points, and with the start of ACC play, the Panthers looked to rekindle that success against Miami.

A 20-0 run in the first half saw Pitt playing some of its best basketball, but Miami proved to be the better squad and outlasted the Panthers, 76-69, Tuesday evening at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami’s (12-2, 1-0 ACC) leading scorer Malik Reneau has been excellent so far this season and his impact showed. He was on the bench with three fouls as Pitt took over late in the first half. Once back on the floor in the second, he carved out a game-high 28 points on 8-of-13 shooting and eight rebounds. He was also a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Tre Donaldson came alive in the second half with 17 of his 19 points. Tru Washington and Shelton Henderson finished in double figures.

Pitt (7-7, 0-1 ACC) had four scorers in double digits with Cam Corhen scoring 17 points and eight rebounds. Barry Dunning Jr. drained a pair of triples on the way to 16 points.

Miami, the ACC’s second-leading team in terms of rebounding margin, once again dominated the glass with a 43-28 advantage with 15 of those coming on the offensive glass.

Pitt shot 45 percent from the floor and 24 percent from deep after back-to-back 50 percent shooting performances from deep against Binghamton and Penn State. The Panthers also struggled from the charity stripe going 9-of-17 (53%), including three brutal misses in crunch time from Brandin Cummings after drawing a foul from beyond the arc.

After the extended break, Pitt jumped out quickly with Roman Siulepa connecting on an early three to follow up a 5-of-6 3-point shooting performance against Penn State.

It didn’t take long, however, for Miami to break through as the Hurricanes pushed downhill with 6-11 center Ernest Udeh Jr. finishing off a pair of high-flying plays with a layup and then a fastbreak slam.

The Hurricanes dominated in the paint early and were out-rebounding the Panthers 16-6 midway through the half with a plethora of second-chance opportunities.

Reneau, who averages 20.4 points per game, found his groove and quickly climbed to 11 points to help the Hurricanes string together an 11-0 run. His influence was felt early and then he left a void when he got into foul trouble with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Pitt seized the opportunity with Reneau watching from the bench with three fouls. Everything was clicking for the Panthers across a 20-0 run.

The Panthers received scoring from up and down the lineup. The offense worked it inside to Corhen in the paint, while Omari Witherspoon and Damarco Minor drove into the lane with crafty finishes. Dunning buried a three for the Panthers to make it 35-25.

Pitt played some of its best basketball of the season and outscored the Hurricanes 28-8 down the stretch in the first half to take a 10-point lead into the break.

With Reneau back on the floor to open the second half, Miami restored its rhythm offensively. As Reneau chipped in, Donaldson, Henderson and Washington got involved to help generate a 15-2 run to open the second half.

Miami found a 48-45 lead with it defense transitioning to an effective zone before Pitt took it back with a Dunning layup and then a deep two from Brandin Cummings.

The game then rotated back-and-forth as Pitt started to find some success in the paint. Siulepa and Corhen finished at the rim, including a loud dunk from the center.

Pitt’s 3-point shooting had gone cold in the second half with seven misses before Minor stepped into a critical three to bring the Panthers’ deficit to one point.

However, Donaldson responded with his own triple and then polished off a jumped in the paint to extend the Hurricanes’ lead back to 69-63 with 3:19 to go. Reneau added his own triple to help close out the Panthers in the final minute of play.

Pitt returns to the Petersen Events Center on Jan. 3 for its second ACC game against the Clemson Tigers. Tip is set for noon.