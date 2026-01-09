Pitt Loses Second Young, Promising DT to Portal

Pitt football is losing another young, promising defensive tackle in Jahsear Whittington to the transfer portal.

Whittington, a former four-star prospect who just completed his redshirt freshman season, has entered the transfer portal, Pittsburgh Sports Now and On3 has learned.

It’s another tough loss for the Panthers as Whittington was another high-upside player in which Pitt could have built around. He becomes the second defensive tackle from Pitt’s 2024 recruiting class to enter the portal in the past week, joining sophomore Francis Brewu. Both were recruited by former defensive line coach Charlie Partridge to Pitt.

The 6-foot, 270-pound Whittington progressed as the 2025 season moved along before making his first career start in the Military Bowl against East Carolina in which he recorded two tackles and a tackle for loss. Overall, Whittington registered 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

In his first season of collegiate football, Whittington appeared in three games before redshirting. He recorded four tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss.

Since entering the portal, Brewu has received plenty of interest, and on Friday, was visiting Notre Dame where Partridge was recently hired as the defensive line coach. It will be interesting to see if Whittington at least explores a visit with the Fighting Irish.

Coming out of Imhotep Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pa., Whittington was ranked as the No. 16 defensive line prospect, according to Rivals. He chose Pitt over offers from Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, West Virginia and others.

Pitt’s other notable portal losses include wide receiver Kenny Johnson, who has since signed with Texas Tech, Brewu, All-ACC linebacker Rasheem Biles, starting center Lyndon Cooper and projected starting tight end Malachi Thomas.

The Panthers currently have Sean FitzSimmons (who announced his return to Pitt), Nick James, Isaiah Neal, Ty Yuhas, Trevors Sommers and incoming freshman Lincoln Hoke at defensive tackle. The Panthers will look to find some additions to that unit in the transfer portal.

