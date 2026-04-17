Pitt Makes Top 6 for Talented 2027 DB

More news concerning Pitt and talented 2027 3-star defensive back Seth Wiliams.



Less than a week after de-committing from Clemson and receiving an offer from Archie Collins, the Georgia native as placed Pitt in his Top 6. That’s no small accomplishment considering Williams has been offered by 40+ D-1 programs.

Williams (Lakeside HS/Atlanta, Georgia) has whittled down his long list of offers and plans on focusing on these 6 schools- Pitt, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Florida, Syracuse and Clemson.



Florida is an offer that Williams picked up a day after his offer from Pitt and has already set up an official visit Gainesville (June 11-13th). At this point, no word on Williams making an OV to Pitt.



Pittsburgh Sports Now was able to speak with Williams a few days ago and he talked about receiving the offer from Pitt and the long relationship he has with Collins.



“It was a great conversation with him (Collins) and to be able to talk to him about my position and the players they’re recruiting at my spot,” said Williams. “Also, how he was able to get Tony Forney (freshman at Pitt this coming season), who’s a great safety from the state of Georgia.”



“Coach Collins has been recruiting me since January so being able to continue to build that bond with him and the rest of the staff like Mr. King (Trey King) as I go through this process is important. I have a lot of offers, especially in the last couple of months and I have to say that this offer is one of the realist ones that I’ve received. Coach Collins and Pitt took the time to build the relationship, taking me through the process and now we’re talking ball and talking about everything.”

While making his Top 6 is a good first step, any chance that Pitt has with Williams will rely on them being able to get him to travel to Pittsburgh for a visit.







