Pitt Men's Basketball 2026-27 ACC Schedule Announced

A day after a handful of kickoff times were announced for the Pitt football program, we have some Pitt ACC men’s basketball schedule news.



This morning, the ACC announced the 2026-27 18-game conference schedule for each school.

The Panthers 9-game home schedule at the Peterson Events Center will feature North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Miami, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Boston College, Georgia Tech and California.



Road trips for next season will include Duke, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, SMU, Florida State, Syracuse and Miami. Pitt will not face Stanford during the regular season as Virginia Tech returns to the schedule.

Syracuse, a team that Pitt has played since 1914 and at least once every season since 1982-83, remains Pitt’s permanent partner (meaning they play them both home and away). This season, Miami will serve as the Panthers rotating home-and-away matchup for the 2026-27 season.

Later in September, exact game dates, game times and television designations for all these games will be announced.

Last week, it was announced that Pitt will be competing in the 2026 Fort Myers Tip-Off, and more non-conference games will be revealed as the summer moves on.