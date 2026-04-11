Pitt Men's Basketball Picks Up First Portal Commitment

Pitt men’s basketball has secured it first commitment out of the transfer portal.

BYU transfer Dominique Diomande has committed to Pitt, he announced via Instagram Saturday afternoon.

Diomande — a 6-foot-7 wing — spent last season at BYU as a redshirt freshman in which he averaged seven minutes per game and scored 1.9 points and collected 1.3 rebounds per game. He shot 45.9 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from deep on 2-of-16 shooting. He added 27 blocks and seven assists in 24 games.

The Paris, France native started his collegiate career at Washington. He joined the Huskies in January of 2025 and redshirted.

Prior to Washington, Diomande played in 26 games for ADA Blois of France-ProA U21 league where he averaged 16 points, six rebound, two assists and 1.8 steals per game. There, he shot 51.9 percent from the field.

Pitt is looking to add length to its lineup and it does so with Diomande. He becomes the first transfer portal addition for the Panthers after they lost six scholarship players to the portal — Roman Siulepa, who has since committed to Ole Miss, Brandin Cummings, Kieran Mullen, Papa Amadou Kante and Nojus Indrusaitis.

Follow along with all of Pitt men’s basketball’s roster movement here.