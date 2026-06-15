Pitt Men's Basketball Schedules Series with Butler

The Pitt Panthers men’s basketball team has added another quality opponent to their 2026-27 non-conference schedule.



Pitt announced on Monday morning that they’ve signed a home-and-home series with Butler. This 2-game series will start with the Panthers traveling to Butler in 2026 with the game in 2027 taking place at the Peterson Events Center. This will become the first time Butler has ever played a game in Pittsburgh.

The last two times these two programs met they were postseason games. In 2012, Pitt defeated Butler, 68-62, in the semifinals of the CBI Tournament.

The time before that a lot more was on the line as Butler upset Pitt, 71-70, in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. That season, Butler would advance all the way to the national championship game before losing to UConn.

In total, Pitt and Butler have played 14 times with Butler holding an 8-6 series edge.

Other Pitt 2026-27 non-conference games include- Oklahoma (November 24) and DePaul (November 26) in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Missouri (December 1) in the ACC/SEC Challenge, West Virginia (TBA), Cleveland State (Dec 21) and Villanova (TBA).