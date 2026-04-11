Pitt Men's Basketball to Host Talented Transfer Guard

Following the departure of a number of players to the transfer portal and graduation, Pitt HC Jeff Capel and GM Jay Kuntz have a ton of work to do and that’s an understatement.



With 2 incoming freshmen in their Class of 2026 scheduled to arrive, Capel and Kuntz need to add 10+ players in order to build a roster for the 2026-27 season.



That process started on Friday when they hosted North Carolina transfer wing Jonathan Powell on an official visit.

Powell — a 6-foot-6 wing — averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game off the bench for the Tar Heels last season. The Centerville, Ohio native started his career as a freshman at West Virginia. There, he averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game. He also added 64 3-pointers.

Sam Kayser of @Kayser Hoops is reporting Pitt has scheduled another official visit with a talented and much-sought-after player.



Kayser reports that Charleston Southern transfer guard A’lahn Sumler will make an official visit to Pitt this coming Tuesday.



The 6’4″ junior guard from Waterbury, Connecticut has also been contacted by Iowa State, Kansas, UConn, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Maryland, Ole Miss, DePaul, Arkansas, George Mason, Nevada, Wichita State, George Washington and Minnesota.

This past season, Sumler averaged 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, which earned him a place on the All-Big South First Team. In 30 minutes per game, Sumler shot 48% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern junior A’lahn Sumler has been playing out of his mind. In the last 3 games he is averaging over 30 PPG & 7 APG while shooting 56.9% FG, 53.6% 3FG. One of the best guards in the country 📈 pic.twitter.com/17tQHTQFQJ — Rising Ballers Network (@dylan_lutey) January 27, 2026

Sumler produced 14 games this season with 20+ points, including a season-high 35 points against South Carolina Upstate. He also put up 30 points against Longwood.



The Pitt front will be conducting zoom calls and possibly official visits over the weekend as they have an urgency to be proactive to fill this roster.



