Pitt Men's Basketball to Host Trio of Transfers

Updated: 4:47 p.m.

The men’s basketball transfer portal is open as teams begin to plan visits with potential targets, including the Pitt Panthers.

Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed reports from Abby Schnable of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Pitt will host North Carolina guard Jonathan Powell, UC San Diego guard Hudson Mayes and Wright State guard Michael Cooper. Powell will visit Friday, Cooper on Sunday and Mayes Tuesday.

Hearing that Pitt has scheduled visits with the following:



Wright State guard Michael Cooper (13.4 pts, 2.7 rbs, 2.2 asts)



UC San Diego guard Hudson Mayes (11.1 pts, 5.7 rbs, 1.7 asts)



Several Zoom calls with potential transfers are also planned, pending official confirmation. — Abby Schnable (@AbbySchnable) April 7, 2026

Powell spent his sophomore season last year at UNC after starting his career at West Virginia. The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder from Centerville, Ohio appeared in all 33 games for the Tar Heels this season averaging 16.4 minutes per game. He scored 4.8 points and averaged 2.4 rebounds per game. Powell shot 38.1 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from deep this season.

In his lone season at WVU, Powell started 23 games, averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game. He sank 64 3-pointers on the year and had the lowest turnover percentage in the Big 12. Powell was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Mayes is a 6-5 guard and just completed his freshman season at UC San Diego in which he earned Honorable Mention All-Big West honors. He scored 11.1 points and grabbed 5.7 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game. He shot 54.5 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from three. He recorded four double-doubles and posted a career-high of 24 points against UC Riverside. Mayes attended Redondo Union High School in California.

Cooper is another transfer that Pitt will host who has one year of collegiate experience. He was apart of Wright State’s NCAA Tournament team and was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman team.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Jeffersonville, Ind. appeared in 31 games and started 15 for the Raiders. He scored 13.4 points and grabbed 2.7 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game. Cooper shot 44.3 percent from the floor, 35.6 percent from three and 80.5 percent from the free-throw line. He contributed 68 assists and 20 steals on the year.

Pitt is looking to rebuild its roster after a 13-20 season. The Panthers have lost five players to the portal in guard Brandin Cummings, guard Omari Witherspoon, forward Kieran Mullen, forward Papa Kante and forward Roman Siulepa.

Follow along with all of Pitt men’s basketball’s roster movement here.