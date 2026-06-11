Pitt OF Lorenzo Carrier Named 1st Team All-American

Pitt’s Lorenzo Carrier has received national recognition following a tremendous senior season.



The redshirt senior outfielder has been named a First Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America.

Carrier is the first Pitt baseball First Team All-American since second baseman Chris Sedon back in 2009.

The Panthers prolific offense was a storyline all season and Carrier’s production was a huge part of that. In 57 games this season, Carrier hit .387, 77 hits, 15 doubles, 20 home runs, 69 RBI, 67 runs scored, while slugging .784.

Carrier fell a little short of setting the single-season program record for home runs as he fell two short of Sedon, who blasted 22 back in 2009.

Aside from this honor, Carrier has also earned Perfect Game All-America honors, ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Region honors, First Team All-ACC honors, and was named by the NCBWA as the District 1 Co-Player of the Year.

Off the field, Carrier has earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District, Academic All-ACC and ACC Academic Honor Roll honors throughout his career.