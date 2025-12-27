Pitt Offense Self-Implodes in Military Bowl Loss to East Carolina

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A ninth win was on the line for both Pitt — for the third time in five years — and East Carolina — for the first time since 2013 — when the two programs met in the Go Bowling Military Bowl.

Pitt self-imploded on offense and East Carolina took advantage with explosive plays as the Pirates captured a 23-17 win over the Panthers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Pitt’s (8-5) careless play led to four turnovers on offense and a special teams muffed punt. East Carolina (9-4) turned those errors into 13 points.

Pat Narduzzi is now 2-6 in bowl games with back-to-back losses against Group of Five opponents.

True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel committed two of those turnovers with a fumble and interception. He finished the day going 25-of-40 with 256 yards passing and a touchdown.

Running back Ja’Kyrian Turner produced two more fumbles — the first two from the running back unit this season. He still recorded 93 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

East Carolina compiled 249 yards of offense as the Pirates’ true freshman quarterback Chaston Ditta, who was making his first career start, went 8-of-17 for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Anthony Smith caught four passes for a Military Bowl record 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Rasheem Biles served as a spark for Pitt all afternoon as the junior registered a game-high 16 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Pitt had plenty of preparation during the four-week layover, but that did not translate as Pitt’s offense came out flat and struggled mightily to slow down the East Carolina pass rush. Heintschel was sacked twice on the opening drive of the game, including horrid miscommunication on a three-man rush that led to the first sack.

The offensive line was not the only one at fault for Pitt’s early miscues. Running back Ja’Kyrian Turner could not control a toss on the first play of the second drive, leading to a fumble recovery by ECU. Kenny Johnson added to the hurting with a muffed punt and another promising drive position for the Pirates.

Despite East Carolina opening drives at its own 40 or better on five occasions, the Pirates only managed three points on a Nick Mazzie 42-yard field goal.

Pitt’s defense picked up the slack for the offensive woes. The Panthers racked up seven tackles for loss in the first half with linebacker Rasheem Biles accounting for 2.5.

The Panthers front seven, which boasts the ninth-best run defense nationally, was disruptive and limited the run in the first half to just 1.8 yards per carry.

ECU attempted to convert a fourth down on the Pitt 8-yard line in the first quarter. Biles and Sean FitzSimmons shot through the line quickly to come up with the stop on running back Parker Jenkins.

Pitt had its own shot at converting fourth downs to extend drives, but ECU had the answer to bottle up walk-ons Caleb Williams and Justin Cook on back-to-back drives.

For all of Pitt’s inefficiencies on offense in the first half, the Panthers managed to pull ahead just before the halftime break. With Turner in on fourth down, Pitt converted. A play later, Heintschel began to stretch the field with a strike to Justin Holmes for a 23-yard connection.

As Pitt hurried to the line with the clock draining under 10 seconds in the half, Heintschel dropped back on third down and with pressure coming, lofted up a pass to the end zone. Redshirt senior wide receiver Raphael Williams tracked the ball and pulled it in for the 22-yard touchdown reception for his team-leading seventh of the season.

Pitt led 7-3 at the halftime break.

The Panthers looked to double up the score as they received the ball to open the second half. However, Pitt broke down offensively once again and the Pirates capitalized.

On third down, Heintschel never felt the pressure coming from his backside from Kendrick DuJour as the ECU defender came up with the strip sack and recovery. On the very next play, Ditta went to the air with the Pirate’s top receiver. Anthony Smith beat Pitt corner Rashad Battle one-one-one for the 47-yard touchdown reception.

The third-quarter chaos continued from there. ECU appeared to score on a 68-yard run from Gunn, but an inadvertent whistle from the officials called the play back. Two snaps later and the game flipped once again as Biles flew in on a blitz, rocked Ditta to dislodge the ball and then he scooped the free ball and scored to put the Panthers ahead 14-10.

The Pitt lasted for all of 26 seconds. Ditta once again linked up with the trustee receiver in Smith on a pass over the middle. The redshirt senior raced for a 72-yard touchdown to catapult the Pirates back in front, 17-14.

Pitt’s inability to take care of the football was once again on display with Turner coughing up another fumble and then Heintschel throwing his first interception of the game. The fourth and fifth turnovers of the game led to a pair of East Carolina field goals.

The Panthers added a late field goal, but were unable to string together a game-winning drive as