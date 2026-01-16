Pitt Makes Four Assistant Coaching Hirings Official

Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt football program completed its wave of new assistant coaching announcements on Friday.

While all four were previously reported, the Panthers officially announced the hirings of assistant head coach and safeties coach Harlon Barnett, tight ends coach Brent Davis, linebackers coach Joe Bowen and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Harlon Barnett — Assistant Head Coach, Safeties

Barnett joins the Pitt staff after serving in the same role as the safeties and assistant head coach at Northwestern the past two years. He takes over the safeties role after Cory Sanders was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Narduzzi on Barnett: “Harlon is someone I trust completely. We worked together for more than a decade, won a lot of football games, and developed a lot of talent. He’s a proven teacher, a proven leader, and someone the college football world has great respect for. He’ll be a tremendous fit for us here in Pittsburgh, both on and off the field, and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Introducing Assistant Head Coach & Safeties Coach… @HarlonBarnett 👏



➡️ Coaching stops at Northwestern, Michigan State & LSU

➡️ Most recently served as safeties coach & assistant head coach at Northwestern





Narduzzi and Barnett reunite after working together for nearly a decade. The two worked together under Mark Dantonio at Michigan State for seven seasons before Narduzzi was hired at Pitt. They also worked together for a few years at Cincinnati.

From 2020-23, Barnett worked as the cornerbacks coach and secondary coach at Michigan State. In 2023, Barnett served as the acting head coach mid-season in which he won two Big Ten Conference games. He spent a brief two-season stretch at Florida State as the defensive coordinator at from 2018-19, Barnett established himself as a longtime Michigan State assistant in his first stint from 2007-17.

During his time at Michigan State, Barnett coached 11 Spartan defensive backs that were selected in the NFL Draft, including two first-rounders in Darqueze Dennard and Trae Waynes. He also coached four All-Americans, three Thorpe Award semifinalists and 31 All-Big Ten selections. While at FSU, he coached five NFL Draft selection.

Barnett began his coaching career at LSU in 2003 as a graduate assistant following a seven-year NFL career as a safety. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. After three season in Cleveland, he made other stops at New England and Minnesota.

A Cincinnati, Ohio native, Barnett played his college football at Michigan State.

Brent Davis — Tight Ends

Davis stays in the ACC after spending three seasons at Virginia Tech. Most recently in 2025, Davis was the tight ends coach after serving as the co-offensive line coach in 2024 and an offensive analyst the season prior. He comes to Pitt after tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski left for Auburn.

Narduzzi on Davis: “Brent’s experience and knowledge extend far beyond the tight ends room. His understanding of the offensive side of the ball is something that’s going to help maximize how we approach both the run and the pass, especially with our tight ends, and I’m looking forward to getting started working with him.”

Introducing Tight Ends Coach… @coachbrentdavis 👏



➡️ Coaching stops at Virginia Tech, Army, Georgia Southern & VMI

➡️ Spent last three seasons as part of Virginia Tech offensive staff





Prior to his run in the ACC, Davis spent nine seasons as the offensive coordinator at Army. During his time there, the Black Knights produced seven top-five rushing offenses and led the nation in 2017.

Davis, a native of Athens Georgia, started his career at Georgia Southern in 1997 through 2005 before returning for a stint from 2010-13. From 2006-09, he was the offensive coordinator at VMI and interim head coach in his final year with the Keydets. Davis graduated from the University of Georgia in 1997.

Joe Bowen — Linebackers

Bowen, who will also serve as the defensive run game coordinator, comes to Pitt after two season with the Buffalo Bulls, where he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Bowen joins Pitt after previous linebackers coach Ryan Manalac took the defensive coordinator role at UConn.

Narduzzi on Bowen: “Joe is going to bring us great energy and attention to detail. Above all, he’s coming to us from a conference I have a lot of respect for because of how tough, physical and well-coached it is. He has a strong understanding of what we want from our linebackers and the identity we want to establish in defending the run. I’m excited to have him as part of this coaching staff.”

Introducing Linebackers Coach & Run Game Coordinator… @Coach_JoeBowen 👏



➡️ Coaching stops at Buffalo, Miami (OH), South Carolina, Florida State & Michigan State

➡️ FootballScoop's 2024 Linebackers Coach of the Year





At Buffalo, Bowen produced multiple All-American linebackers. This season, Red Murdock was named an All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA). In 2024, Shaun Dolac was the first Consensus All-American and named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the nation in tackles with a school-record 168, ranking fourth in interceptions with five and sixth in tackles for loss with 18.5.

Bowen was named the 2024 Linebacker Coach of the Year by Footballscoop and was also named to the 2024 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute.

Prior to Buffalo, Bowen was at Miami (OH) as the linebackers coach a run game coordinator. Both at Buffalo and Miami (OH), Bowen has served as the WPIAL area recruiter and has attracted several Western Pennsylvania commitments, including three in the 2025 recruiting class with Elizabeth Forward’s Christopher Climes, University Prep’s Xair Stevenson and Woodland Hills’ George Hill.

Bowen spent short stints with the South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan State staffs as defensive graduate assistants to start his coaching career.

Mike Priefer — Special Teams Coordinator

Priefer comes to Pitt from North Carolina, where he coaches under Bill Belichick. Priefer was fired after one season in Chapel Hill. Before that, he spent 17 years coaching the NFL

Narduzzi on Priefer: “I’ve known Mike for a long time and have a tremendous amount of respect for him and his résumé. He’s coached at the highest levels of football and understands how critical the special teams phase is to winning games. He’s a tremendous teacher, and his leadership will have an immediate impact on our entire team.”

Introducing Special Teams Coordinator… @CoachPriefer 👏



➡️ 30+ years of coaching experience

➡️ 17 seasons coaching in the NFL

➡️ 2008 Special Teams Coach of the Year





In 2025, North Carolina’s special teams ranked 22nd in terms of efficiency, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. UNC ranked 105th in kick return yardage with 18.27 yards per game, 76th in punt return yardage with 8.06 yards per game and 60th in net punting with 39.59 yards per punt. The Tar Heels also ranked 72nd in kick return defense and 79th in punt return defense. It’s field-goal unit went 19-of-23 on the year and had two kicks blocked.

Prior to Priefer’s return to the college ranks, he spent over two decades in the NFL as a special teams coordinator. Most recently, he was with the Cleveland Browns from 2019-22. Before that, he had a long stint with the Minnesota Vikings (2011-18). His other NFL stops include Denver (2009-10), Kansas City (2006-08) and as an assistant special teams coordinator with the New York Giants (2003-05) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2002).

A Cleveland, Ohio native, Priefer began his college coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Navy in 1994 before roles at Youngstown State, VMI and Northern Illinois.