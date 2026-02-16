Pitt OL Commit Schedules Official Visit

Pitt football continues to lock in its current commits in the 2027 recruiting class for their upcoming official visits.

Three-star interior offensive lineman Colin Urrea was the latest to announce his plans as he will visit Pitt from June 11-13.

Fellow quarterback commit Kevin Verpaele and wide receiver pledge Jacob Thomas will take their official visits from May 28-30.

Urrea, who attend the Community School of Naples in Florida, committed to Pitt in June. The Pitt coaching staff has remained in constant contact with mail and messages. Area recruiter and running backs coach Lindsey Lamar made an in-home visit with the Urrea family in late January.

“It means more than words can express,” Urrea told PSN in January regarding the continued interest from Pitt. “Pitt has never stopped making me feel like a priority. They have been showing me love since the first time I camped as a freshman and hit board drills. They have sent me enough mail to fill a bathtub. The relationship there is real and sincere. We can all just be ourselves.”

Urrea is ranked as the 80th interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, according to Rivals.

Before moving to Florida, Urrea lived in the South Hills of Pittsburgh and attended St. Thomas Moore Catholic School in Bethel Park.