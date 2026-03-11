Pitt Overpowered by NC State Offense to End 2025-26 Season

Pitt men’s basketball extended its 2025-26 season for a few extra days, but the Panthers eventually ran out of gas and failed to keep up with a high-scoring NC State team in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Behind a season-best 60.7 percent shooting clip from the field, seventh-seeded NC State outlasted No. 15 Pitt 98-88 Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

WOLFPACK WIN ‼️@PackMensBball advances to the 2026 T. Rowe Price ACC Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/tbreClUphZ — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 11, 2026

Pitt sees its season come to a close with a 13-20 overall record, and now the question is, was this the last game of the Jeff Capel era? It’s the second 20-loss season under Capel and fifth all-time in program history.

The Panthers did everything it could offensively, including shooting over 60 percent in the first half and draining 12 triples, but the Wolfpack surged in the second and became too much to handle. NC State nailed 13 triples on the day and went 23-of-27 (85.2%) from the free-throw line.

Quadir Copeland showed off his craftiness and paced the Wolfpack with 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Ven-Allen Lubin scored 18, while Paul McNeil Jr. added 15 with three triples. The Wolfpack had three others in double figures: Tre Holloman (14), Darrion Williams (12) and Matt Able (12).

Cameron Corhen posted a career-best 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Nojus Indrusaitis and Omari Witherspoon also put together career highs with 19 points apiece. Indrusaitis was 6-of-9 beyond the arc as the Panthers shot 44.4 percent (12-of-27) from deep on the game. Pitt was 57.1 percent (28-of-49) from the field.

On Tuesday, Pitt found its success by pushing into the paint and attacking the rim. A day later, the Panthers came out scorching hot from beyond the arc. Four of Pitt’s first five buckets of the day came from deep with a number of Panthers knocking down shots. Barry Dunning Jr.‘s three at the 15:04 mark made it 14-7 Pitt.

Despite Pitt’s abrupt ability to score the ball, NC State kept in stride through the first half with a variety of makes inside and from the perimeter.

The story, however, for NC State’s offense in the first half was pushing inside and drawing fouls. The Wolfpack began a 13-0 scoring run with seven consecutive makes at the free-throw line. NC State ended a nearly five-minute scoreless drought from the floor when Able drained a three to give the Wolfpack its first lead since the first minute of the game at 35-34.

NC State held a slim lead the remainder of the first half as Pitt continued to score, including 12 first-half points from Indrusaitis, who entered as a game-time decision after dealing with an injury suffered on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack took a 51-50 lead into halftime. It was the most points in a first-half this season for Pitt against an ACC opponent and most threes in any half against a conference team with nine.

NC State came out running in the second half and quickly put the Panthers on their heels. The Wolfpack could not slow down on the offensive side of the floor and benefited from a slew of Pitt turnovers.

A Copeland reverse dunk capped off a 10-1 Wolfpack run and forced Capel to call a timeout. The NC State lead grew to its largest, 73-58, at the 13:30 mark following an Able fastbreak layup.

Quadir Copeland is a one-man highlight reel! 📽️



📺 ESPN2 x @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/tNYYGTIZJo — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 11, 2026

Indrusaitis and the Panthers refused to go away. The sophomore guard knocked down a pair of triples in the second half that helped the Panthers pull within five points at the 5:29 mark.

NC State would then respond with a 6-0 run that would put Pitt away and end the Panthers’ hopes of extending their season one day longer.