Pitt Owns Top 5 Portal Class in Updated Team Rankings

Pitt men’s basketball has approached this offseason with a sense of urgency after a 20-loss season, and their early efforts are showing up on a national scale.

Head coach Jeff Capel and general manager Jay Kuntz have worked through a complete overhaul of the Panthers’ roster that saw seven players depart for the portal. In response, Pitt has picked up eight portal additions thus far.

According to the On3 2026 College Basketball Team Transfer Portal Rankings, Pitt owns the No. 5 portal class as of Wednesday afternoon.

Pitt’s portal class is headlined by four-star transfer Baye Ndongo, who owns a 94.15 overall rating. He is ranked as the No. 12 power forward in the cycle and No. 48 nationally. The 6-foot-9 Georgia Tech transfer spent three seasons with the Yellow Jackets and appeared in 90 games, starting every one and has averaged 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game across his career.

Mercer center Armani Mighty holds a 93.82 overall rating as a four-star transfer. He was the No. 11 center on the market. The 6-foot-10 transfer was named a Second Team All-SoCon selection and was the SoCon Co-Defensive Player of the Year last season. Mighty started all 35 games and averaged 31.4 minutes per game in which he scored 13.6 and collected 11.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 66.1 percent from the floor.

Alabama transfer Jalil Bethea is a 92.56 overall four-star recruit. He was the No. 30 shooting guard available. The former McDonald’s All-American averaged 3.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in eight minutes per game for Alabama last season. As a freshman at Miami, he averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Jonathan Powell is another four-star portal prospect. He was the No. 47 shooting guard on the market. The 6-foot-6 North Carolina transfer appeared in all 33 games for the Tar Heels this season averaging 16.4 minutes per game. He scored 4.8 points and averaged 2.4 rebounds per game. Powell shot 38.1 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from deep this season.

Charleston Southern’s A’lahn Sumler was a three-star transfer and the No. 43 points guard, while BYU’s Dominique Diomande was a three-star and the No. 39 small forward.

Syracuse transfer Nait George is not rated by On3, but if he does receive one, it would boost Pitt’s team portal average. He was the Orange’s third-leading scorer with 10.9 points per game. He added 5.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Gardner-Webb guard Colin Hawkins also does not own a rating or ranking. He joins Pitt as a non-revenue sharing player.

Top 10 Teams in Portal Rankings

While Pitt looks like it has completed its major portal additions with a few non revenue-sharing additions still to come, other teams are far from finished with their portal hauls. The rankings below are guaranteed to change over the coming weeks.

*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its roster and not a comparison against other schools. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.

Indiana — 28 (index score) West Virginia — 23 Iowa State — 21 UCLA — 21 Pitt — 19 Kansas State — 15 Houston — 15 DePaul — 14 Maryland — 13 BYU — 13

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