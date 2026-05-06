Pitt Picks Up 2027 Commitment from Texas Tight End

Brent Davis is continuing Pitt football’s recruiting success in Texas a year after the Panthers signed a tight end prospect from the Lone Star State.

Pitt has landed a commitment from La Porte tight end prospect Ryker Reynolds, he tells Pittsburgh Sports Now. Reynolds becomes the fifth offensive commitment in the 2027 cycle and sixth overall for Pat Narduzzi and Pitt.

#H2P After talking with my family and @coachbrentdavis @CoachDuzzPittFB I have decided to commit to the University of Pittsburgh to continue my academic and athletic career.@k_berneathy @LPDawgsFootball pic.twitter.com/45eWw34mUU — Ryker Reynolds (@ryker_4499) May 6, 2026

Reynolds, who stands at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, was at Pitt for a spring practice on April 9. He held other offers from Arkansas, Baylor, SMU, Duke, Oregon State, Tulane, Rice and more. Reynolds had official visits lined up with Baylor and Rice, but will instead take one with Pitt in June.

Last season, Reynolds helped La Porte to a 9-2 record and 7-0 section mark. He recently converted to tight end after playing for years as an offensive lineman.

Davis and the Panthers are still searching for a second tight end to add to the 2027 class. Mason Hall, DeShaun Thomas, Joey Hunter and Jeramie Cooper are all lined up to take official visits at Pitt. Last year, Pitt signed tight end Wyatt Villarreal out of Celina, Texas.

The Panthers now have six commitments in the 2027 cycle with four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele, three-star running back Tyler Reid, three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas, three-star offensive lineman Colin Urrea and three-star linebacker Walter Hudson.

Check out Reynolds’ junior Hudl highlights here.